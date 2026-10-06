OPSMA football notebook: Week No. 7

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COLUMBUS — Week 7 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the seventh week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

Best of the Best

-Highland’s Kane Stover had a hand in every point scored for his team as he ran 30 times for 187 yards, five touchdowns and one 2-point conversion, plus a 2-point conversion pass. On defense and special teams he was just as active, making 10 tackles with two for loss and punting three times for an average of 34.7 yards per punt in a double overtime 34-33 win over River Valley. Carter Myers of River Valley caught eight passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Highland.

-Fairmont blanked Northmont 27-0 as Damien Patten caught 2 touchdown passes from Reagan Heffner. The craziest stat? Northmont never touched the ball on offense the entire second half. They fumbled both kickoffs and never touched the ball again, losing on possession 35:12 to 12:48.

-Mechanicsburg continued its dominance from the top of the OHC with a 49-15 win over Fairbanks. Quarterback Matthew Davis threw for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns, but get this: he also ran for 4 more touchdowns (16 rush, 148 yds) while wide receiver Camryn Runyon had 5 catches for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns in a huge win. Runyon also grabbed a interception. Junior linebacker Aidan O’Neal lead the defense with 13 tackles. They stay at 2-0 in the league and 6-1 overall.

-Devin McCormick was 18-25 for 373 yards and 5 touchdowns as Stebbins dominated West Carrollton 42-6. Anthony Harris caught 6 passes for 133 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win and a 35-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

-Troy defeated Butler in a shootout as the Trojans ran for 460 yards as a team. Casey Anderson (27 rush, 293 yards, 4 TD) was completely unstoppable, as was quarterback Colton Akins (11 rush, 140 yds, 2 TD). Drew Seuss was 31-41 with 441 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss. Landon Thompson caught 12 passes for 186 yards for Butler. Troy stays undefeated in conference play.

-Running back Kenyon Norman had a day to remember, as he ran for 145 yards and 4 touchdowns as Lakota West shut out Middletown 35-0. Wide receiver Karmelo Jordan caught another touchdown (5 rec, 135 yds, 1TD), junior linebacker Jimme Green (11 tackles,1.5 TFL, 1 pass defended) & Judah Blair (9 tackles, 2.5 sacks) lead the defense, which was outstanding, and West (5-1) stays in contention for a conference title.

-Legendary Kettering Alter head coach Ed Domsitz became the third coach in Ohio history to reach 400 career wins. His Knights defeated Dayton Carroll 50-7. Miami-Ohio commit Drew Cripps had two touchdown runs and 77 yards rushing, in the process becoming the school’s all-time leader in career yards gained and touchdowns scored.

-Preble Shawnee’s Cole Deaton completed 12 of 13 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-6 win against Mississinawa Valley.

-Waverly senior quarterback Gunnar Myers had another big performance running and passing the ball Friday night as the Tigers defeated the Minford Falcons 48-24. Myers had two rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns. On the ground, he ran 26 times for 127 yards and 2 TDs. Through the air he was 17-of-28 for 320 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs. Up to this point in the season, he had only thrown two interceptions in total. His leading receiving target was senior Hez Nelson with seven catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

-Quarterback Key’Sean Torbert was fabulous directing the offense, throwing for 4 touchdowns and running for another as Princeton stayed undefeated with a 47-0 victory over Mason. Torbert connected with Lorenzo McMullan for 10 catches for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns. Anthony Jackson lead the defense with 7 tackles and a sack, 2 TFL and a pass defended. Princeton is 7-0 on the season.

-Austin Tatulinski, a sophomore running back at Strongsville, put on an impressive performance while also making a historic mark. He rushed for 145 yards on just 12 carries and scored two touchdowns as his team beat Mentor 56-30. This victory was special because it was the first time in 18 years that Strongsville had managed to win against Mentor and snapped their 21-game win streak.

-Dyllan Fink of St. Marys ran the ball 28 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns during a 43-42 win over Van Wert on Friday night in which he hit Tre Moore with a 20-yard TD pass as time expired.

-Liberty Center continued its myriad of winning streaks with a 62-0 blanking of Evergreen. The win for the 7-0 No. 1 Tigers is their 22nd straight overall, 52nd straight regular season win, 38th straight home win and 37th straight NWOAL victory. LC outgained Evergreen 491-29 with Garrison Kruse rushing nine times for 182 yards and three TDs and Penn commit Jaxton Lawniczak with two rushes for 64 yards and a TD, three catches for 57 yards and another score and six tackles with two sacks defensively.

-Plymouth’s Isaiah Miller had a monster game in the Big Red’s 48-16 victory over Holgate in 8-man football running for 206 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns and added a 23-yard touchdown catch for a standout night offensively. He also added 17 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks on defense. Lincoln Distl also had 87 rushing yards on 10 carries with a TD and caught an 87-yard touchdown pass. Weston Kamann completed 3-of-3 passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Keegan Beverly caught a 16-yard touchdown pass and was the standout defensively with 21 tackles and Karson Flickinger had 20 tackles in the win.

Additional top performances from around Ohio included:

-Keaten Welch of Van Wert made nine catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-42 loss to St. Marys.

-Celina quarterback Jett Warner passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in 45-21 win over Elida to keep the Bulldogs’ unbeaten season alive.

-Oscar Salsburey of Ottawa-Glandorf ran the ball 19 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win over Bath, improving the Titans’ record to 7-0.

-Kenton quarterback Xavier Gammon completed 24 of 36 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, adding 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 34-6 win over Defiance.

-Wayne Trace running back Carter Baumle had a four-TD game on the ground for the fourth time this season as the Raiders rolled 49-0 at Hicksville. Baumle (11 rushes, 99 yards) is up to 18 rushing TDs (19 total) and 894 yards on 91 carries through seven weeks for the 5-2 Raiders.

-In their fourth meeting in three seasons, Fairview and Paulding played another hard-fought single-digit contest with an Emmet Barnes pick-six with 1:13 remaining sealing a 35-26 win for the Panthers in a battle of 5-1 (3-0) teams atop the Green Meadows Conference. The three meetings prior had been decided by a combined 11 total points. The game wasn’t a Picasso, with 29 combined penalties and eight total turnovers, but Paulding wideout Grady Arend caught 10 passes for 161 yards while Fairview’s Logan Olinger had two TD runs and two INTs on defense.

-Columbus Grove’s Brody McCluer ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 33-18 win over Allen East.

-Ada quarterback Blake Zoladz completed 15 of his 19 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns, adding 216 yards and three touchdowns on 26 rushes in the running game during a 64-53 win over Elmwood.

-Perry running back Wyatt Taviano carried the ball 25 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Hardin Northern.

-Waynesfield-Goshen quarterback Corbin Barnes completed 23 of 38 passes for 576 yards seven touchdowns and one interception in a 56-52 win over North Baltimore, which ended the Tigers’ 16-game regular season winning streak.

-Branson Jordan of Waynesfield-Goshen made 10 receptions, for 361 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-52 win over North Baltimore.

-Bryan won consecutive games for the first time since 2023 as the Golden Bears took down host Swanton 35-7, behind 233 pass yards and three TDs from sophomore QB Jake Arnold, who added a rushing TD as well. A week eight win against 1-6 Wauseon would mark the first three-game league win streak for the program since 2022 and match the combined win total of the last two years.

-Lucas’ Brady Guegold led the Cubs to a 49-6 Northern 10 Conference victory over Buckeye Central with 103 rushing yards on nine attempts and two touchdowns while also adding 11 tackles with two tackles for loss on defense. Carter Cox completed 3-of-6 passes for 48 yards and ran for 99 yards on seven carries with two scores and had five tackles on defense. Cooper Day ran for 56 yards and a TD, Joey Desterhaft had 18 yards rushing with a TD and picked off a pass on defense and TJ Wojciechwski had 51 yards rushing with a TD and an interception on defense.

-Shelby’s Michael Shepherd led the Whippets to a 28-21 MOAC football win over Clear Fork by completing 12-of-21 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while running for 73 yards on 13 carries with a score. Luke Blevins had 87 yards rushing on eight carries with a TD while Brady Bowman had six catches for 129 yards and a score and picked off a pass on defense. Griffin Yeager stood out defensively with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss while Casyn Koch had an interception.

-Ontario’s Max Ciroli ran for 163 yards on 24 attempts in the Warriors’ 27-12 MOAC win over Marion Harding. Sean Tanner completed 4-of-7 passes for 89 yards and ran for 32 yards and two scores while Zane Curry added 30 rushing yards and a TD. Trey Remy completed 3-of-4 passes for 46 yards and a score and had a 40-yard reception while Cardae Brown caught four passes for 75 yards and a TD. Curry led the way defensively with 10 tackles while Carson Moritz had eight tackles with three tackles for loss and Maddix Smith had three TFL with two sacks and Remy added eight tackles with a TFL. Brown picked off a pass for a solid all-around game and Ciroli added five tackles with two TFL.

-Ridgedale’s Billy Wren made 10 tackles with two interceptions and a fumble recovery, plus caught five passes for 54 yards in a 20-14 overtime loss to Upper Scioto Valley.

-Elgin’s Russell Norton Jr. made five tackles, four tackles for loss, recovered two fumbles and had an 18-yard touchdown catch in a 35-10 win over Cory-Rawson. Teammate Drew Brown had six of his seven tackles got for a loss.

-Mount Gilead’s Tyler Harr scored three touchdowns including the fourth-quarter game-winner, running it 23 times for 198 yards at East Knox in a 27-21 win.

-North Union’s Trenor Kyte recorded 13 tackles and two tackles for loss in a 28-26 win over Benjamin Logan.

-Trotwood dominated league leading Dunbar 51-6 as they continued their 6-game winning streak. Rams quarterback Jayden McClain was 10-16 and threw 2 touchdowns to Mike Keith and Jabari Putman. Rising senior running back Daylan Dennis ran for 86 yards and 2 TDs and the Wolverines had no answer for one of the top teams in the state.

-Springfield surprises Wayne with a 43-12 win as star quarterback C.J. Wallace masterfully ran the offense to the tune of 17-24 with 298 yards and 4 touchdowns. Running back Corey Evans had a breakout performance as well, with 120 yards and a touchdown. But the wide receiver duo of Timothy Thompson (6 rec, 113 yds 2 TD) and Braylon Keyes (6 rec, 124 yds, 1 TD) outdueled Kye Graham and Jamier Smith in the win. Smith only had 54 yards but did score another touchdown in the loss. Springfield is 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the GWOC.

-Running back Chase Johnson ran for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns for Beavercreek but it wasn’t enough as Miamisburg won 21-17.

-Star quarterback Larkin Thomas threw a touchdown and ran for two more (6 rush 135 yds, 2 TD), running back Colston Artz ran for 126 and a touchdown, Grant Titley caught 4 passes for 152 and a touchdown and Raiden Nicholls had 10 tackles, a sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss as Tippecanoe continued to lead the MVL and shut out Xenia 34-0.

-Evan Sandfoss was 13-19 with 3 touchdowns as McNicholas blanked Chaminade 37-0. Senior DB Zack Burkhardt had lead the team in tackles, forced a fumble, and had a tackle for loss. McNicholas is tied for first in GCL Play.

-Alter rode its star two way player in Drew Cripps as they blanked Carroll 50-7. The Knights are tied for first place in the GCL.

-Valley View continues rolling after a 42-7 blitz of Middletown Madison. Quarterback Brody Gibbs had a day to remember: 14-18, 188 yards and 6 touchdowns. Four of those went to wide receiver Garrett Brewer who had 7 catches for 125 yards in the game. Valley View forced 3 turnovers and sit atop the SWBL (4-0).

-Bellbrook bell cow Bronson Epifano ran all over Franklin for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Eagles stayed undefeated in the 42-3 win vs Franklin. Bellbrook is 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the SWBL.

-Oakwood quarterback Alex Lee threw 2 touchdowns, one to wide receivers Michael Woeste and Urban Kummerer and the Lumberjacks bounced back to a 42-0 shutout win over Brookville. Oakwood is 6-1 overall on the season.

-Miami East stayed within striking distance as they defeated Lehman Catholic 35-0. K.J. Gustin was elite (15-18 238, 3 TDs), Jayce Taylor ran for 90 and a touchdown, and Jack Hamaker (5 rec, 110 yds, 2 TD) and Lincoln Littlejohn (6 rec, 91 yds, TD) starred in the blowout win. Miami East is 6-1 overall.

-The rushing attack of Riverside was too much as the trio of Gunnar Carpenter (17 rush, 121 yds, 3 TDs), Dylan Trimble (14 rush, 105 yds, 1 TD), and Justin Mazariegos (88 yds, TD) was plenty as they stop Northridge 40-18. QB-DB Brody Orsborne had 2 interceptions to lead the defense. Riverside is atop the TRC at 4-0.

-Greenon Teagan Henry was 26-41 with 437 yards and 6 touchdowns as they dominated Cedarville 62-30. Wide receiver Mason Ropp had 9 catches for 144 yards and 2 TDs in the win.

-West Jefferson dominated Triad early and often, rolling to a 56-14 win. Quarterback Evan Switalski threw 2 touchdown passes, wide receiver Memphis Book caught 4 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns, they defense forces 4 turnovers, and West Jefferson stays undefeated in conference play (2-0).

-Arcanum had a dominant performance as running back M.J. Macy ran for 151 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 54-0 rout of Twin Valley South. Paxton Besecker had a fumble forced and 2 fumble recoveries to lead the undefeated WOAC squad (6-0).

-Tri-Village hammered Dixie 58-7 behind the likes of quarterback Brecken Gray (8-8 148 yds, 2 TD), a punt return TD by Griffin Richards, and a pick-6 interception by Hayden Hunt. Tri-Village is still undefeated (7-0).

-Ansonia stays within range after a 66-14 dismantling of Bradford. Running back Austin Tobe had an incredible night with 307 yards on 14 carries and a whopping 6 touchdowns. He also lead the team in tackles as Ansonia is now 6-1 on the season.

-Kenton Ridge continues blistering play as they defeated Tecumseh 35-7. Quarterback Brandon Parsons threw for a Touchdown, star running back Brody Runkle ran for 302 yards and 4 touchdowns and Kenton Ridge and linebackers Jacob Howard (19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss) and Levi Harper (17 tackles) lead the defense, which was rock solid. Kenton Ridge is on a 6-game winning streak (6-1).

-London running back Bryston Toronto ran for 133 yards with 5 touchdowns as London cruised to a 56-7 victory over Bellfountaine.

-Graham running back Danny Hoke ran 8 times for 164 yards and 3 TDs as they stayed undefeated in CBC (2-0) defeating Northeastern 51-6. The defense forced 4 turnovers, including 2 interceptions by junior defensive back Luis Romero.

-Urbana held off a tough Johnathan Alder team as quarterback Grady Lantz threw for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns, and also ran for 132 more as Urbana fought off a tough Alder team in the game of the night. Justis Rose 14 tackles lead the Urbana defense. Urbana improves to 5-2 while Alder takes their first loss of the season (6-1).

-Withrow gets a 33-18 win as quarterback Sa’Vion Davis threw for 2 touchdowns, then ran for 265 yards and 3 more in a big win over LaSalle.

-Roman Garr kept up his sizzling play as he threw for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns as Colerain rallied, then shut down Sycamore 41-23. Colerain tried 22-13 before Garr threw 3 consecutive TD passes before a game clinching TD run by Amir Blair. Chaz Forrester (8 rec – 87 yds -2 TDs) and Desean Flagg Jr (8 rec, 160 yds, 2 TD) was too much for Sycamore to handle.

-Moeller knocks off Elder 35-28 as Juice Glover-Brown breaks open the game with a 26-yard run to give the Crusaders the advantage. Sophomore star wide receiver Jayden Davis caught another touchdown in the win. Glover-Brown ran for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns on the night to lead Moeller. Kaden Estep threw for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss. Moeller is 3-0 in the GCL South while Elder drops its 2nd straight game (1-2).

-Stryker’s Brantley Shock threw a 60-yard touchdown pass, rushed for a seven-yard TD and caught a 26-yard touchdown pass as the Panthers set a single-game program scoring record (2018-present) with a 64-16 Northern 8 win over Kennedy Catholic.

-Lakota East quarterback Nile Knutson nearly led a 20-point comeback in a 35-31 loss at Fairfield as Knutson threw for 443 yards and three touchdowns.

-Senior quarterback Brady Lawhon led Harrison to a 49-13 win against Mount Healthy, going 12-of-16 in the air for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

-Lebanon senior Loga Schmenk had his third 200-yard rushing game in the 39-29 win over Milford. He had 30 rushes for 256 yards and two scores.

-Lebanon kicker Logan Lane made a school-record 53-yard field goal in a 39-29 win over Milford.

-Oak Hills senior quarterback Lincoln Schreiber was 21-for-22 with 330 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win at Hamilton.

-In a 20-19 loss to Little Miami, Kings running back Oliver Young ran 26 times for 234 yards and a touchdown.

-Edgewood’s Brody O’Banion rushed for 210 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Ross.

-Western Brown’s Rylin Anderson rushed for 281 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-21 win over Batavia.

-Western Brown’s Deon Bradford caught three passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, and intercepted two passes on defense, in a 41-21 win over Batavia.

-Blanchester’s Adeson Baker rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-36 win over Clermont Northeastern.

-Senior athlete Shad Davis of Canton McKinley, who primarily plays safety and nickel back in certain scenarios, helped the Bulldogs stay undefeated in the Federal League. He had eight total tackles (5 solo) and 2 PBU’s for a defense that has only given up 28 points all season. They defeated North Canton 35-7 to move to 6-1 on the season.

-Olmsted Falls senior QB Cameron Pesch completed 13 of 23 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in its 28-10 Southwestern Conference win at Avon Lake. He was also the Bulldogs’ leading ground gainer with 156 on 22 carries (7.09 average) and a 56-yard touchdown just before halftime that wound up being the game-clinching score. He out-gained Avon Lake 375-211.

-Garrett Brewer and Brody Gibbs each a second straight monster game for Valley View. A week after catching seven passes for 154 yards and five touchdowns, Brewer had seven catches, 127 yards receiving and four touchdowns as the Spartans beat Madison 42-7. Gibbs against the Mohawks was 13-of-17 passing for 197 yards and six touchdowns just a week after throwing for 154 yards and five touchdowns and also running for 141 yards.

-Centerville picked up its first win of the season with a 35-0 shutout of Miamisburg. A.J. Taylor had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Elks.

-Fenwick defeated Badin 40-24 on Friday marking the first time since 2018 the Falcons have won the rivalry matchup. Fenwick had 470 yards of total offense compared to 191 for the Rams.

-Trenton Edgewood dominated on the ground in a 42-21 win against Hamilton Ross. Brody O’Banion had 210 yards and three touchdowns, while Carter Breelove added another 101 yards and three TD runs. Connor Grant for Ross got in on 20 total tackles.

-Isaiah Goeke completed 27 of 36 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns as Eaton fell to Monroe 35-17.

-Tyler Wall ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns for Madison-Plains to beat Greeneview 37-0. It ended Greeneview’s run of 26 straight division game wins dating back to 2020 during which it produced 11 shutouts and averaged allowing fewer than six points per game.

-KJ Guston completed 15 of 18 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns in a Casstown Miami East win against Sidney Lehman Catholic.

-Lewisburg Tri-County North got 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns by Peyton Fannin, who also returned a punt for a score, in a 34-0 win against New Paris National Trail.

-Lakota East’s Nile Knutson was 37-for-50 for 481 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 loss to Fairfield.

-Meigs Eastern junior running back Kyler Basham broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season on Friday night, carrying five times for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 48-0 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division shutout of Federal Hocking. Basham now has 1,010 yards and 15 touchdowns on 78 carries for the season, which is an average of 13 yards per carry. He also has two defensive interception returns for touchdowns – one for 90 yards and another for 35 yards.

-The Athens Bulldogs raised their record to 6-1 with Friday night’s 35-7 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory at Meigs. Briar Thomas completed 7-of-10 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Luke Pero rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Tyriq Cunningham had a touchdown receiving and a touchdown rushing.

-Nelsonville-York senior quarterback Cameron Sullivan completed 14-of-20 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns, setting the Buckeyes’ school record for passing touchdowns in a career. Sullivan now has 19 touchdowns on the season, and 42 for his career, as the undefeated Buckeyes blanked host Wellston 48-0 in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game. Chrisyan Bobo boasted nine tackles including four for loss, as Nelsonville-York won its 22nd consecutive regular-season game.

-Trimble’s Kevin Bycofski made three defensive interceptions and had one touchdown receiving – in the Tomcats’ 32-15 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory over visiting Belpre.

-The three-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Wheelersburg Pirates, which own 38 all-time SOC championships, extended their conference winning streak to now 20 games on Friday night – shutting out visiting Oak Hill by a score of 51-0. Wheelersburg’s last loss in league play was the regular-season finale for 2022 -14-7 at archrival Portsmouth West. They were 6-0 in league play the past two seasons, after winning all five league tilts in 2023 – as Oak Hill canceled its game with Wheelersburg that year. They have scored no fewer than 31 points as part of this league winning streak, and now have back-to-back-to-back shutouts for the first time as part of it. Wheelersburg will travel to Waverly for Friday night’s latest SOC II game.

-The Fairland Dragons defeated the host Portsmouth Trojans on Friday night in a high-scoring Ohio Valley Conference clash, winning 45-33 to remain right behind South Point in the OVC championship chase. Christian Bompus rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and caught four passes for 120 yards and a score, as quarterback Kinyon Smith completed 12-of-18 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Fairland won despite 389 yards of total offense from Portsmouth senior quarterback Camron Williams, who rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries – and completed 14-of-31 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns. Mekhi Berry made six receptions for 165 yards with four touchdowns for the Trojans.

-The South Point Pointers raised their league-leading Ohio Valley Conference record to 3-0, part of 6-1 overall, as they defeated the visiting Chesapeake Panthers 33-8 on Friday night at Alumni Field. This is South Point’s best start to a season in over 30 years, as Landon Vance rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, while Robert Napier added 94 yards on 10 totes. South Point plays host to 2025 OVC champion Coal Grove on Friday night, and can knock the Hornets out of the championship chase with a win.

-While it wasn’t a second-half running-clock contest for the first time all season, Symmes Valley’s 35-7 Southern Ohio Conference Division I victory over visiting Pike Eastern was the Vikings’ most important. Symmes Valley raised its perfect record to 7-0, matching its 2021 start to the season -in which it went 9-0 in the regular season with one outright cancelation. The Vikings snapped the Eagles’ 18-game SOC I win streak, and take over the driver’s seat for the division championship for this year. Against Eastern, Symmes Valley standout junior quarterback Bronx Carpenter completed 24-of-40 passes for 407 yards and four touchdowns, with three of those TDs going to Andrew Isaacs – who made a game-high and a career-high eight receptions for 183 yards. Carpenter has now completed 132-of-182 passes for 2,372 yards and 35 touchdowns on the season. Fellow junior Jackson Fields finished with seven receptions for 80 yards, as he has caught at least three passes for 35 yards in all seven games. Symmes Valley placekicker Miguel Ferreira made 5-of-5 extra points in the pouring rain on Friday night, giving him three games now in which he has been perfect on point-after attempts. He went 7-of-8 in each of the opening two weeks, then had three consecutive weeks of going 6-of-6, before going 8-of-9 at Franklin Furnace Green.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers raised their record to 6-1, and unofficially clinched a top-8 seed and a first-round home game for the Division V Region 19 state playoffs, with their 37-0 shutout victory over visiting Bloomington South of Indiana on Saturday evening. Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Wolfe competed 18-of-22 passes for a career-high 435 yards, and threw three touchdown passes – a 74-yarder to Easton Caudill, a 1-yarder to Brycen Mullins, and an 85-yarder to Kayden Edwards. Edwards, a Boston College commit, caught a team-high six receptions for a game-high 197 yards – while Wolfe’s freshman brother Nolan Wolfe made five receptions for 103 yards, and the junior Caudill chipped in a 27-yard reception with his second-quarter TD grab. All 37 Ironton points came in a stretch of almost 27 minutes from the second through fourth quarters, as the final 13:56 was played with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule. Ironton has now played teams representing four states – four from Ohio (Williamsburg, Cincinnati McNicholas, Ironton and Big Walnut) and one apiece from New Jersey (Salem), Kentucky (Somerset) and now Indiana (Bloomington South). Ironton travels to Harvest Prep for Friday night’s next game, as those two teams have heated history from their previous matchups in the Region 19 playoffs.

-Maumee put in a complete game in a 67-12 win over Fostoria. The Panthers outgained the hosts 377-153, including a 269-minus 14 edge on the ground. Senior Owen Tolbert returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering an injury in the second scrimmage, rushing nine times for 77 yards and a pair of scores. Senior quarterback Keaton McCullough completed 6-of-8 passes for 85 yards and four scores, with senior wideout Eli Dodson hauling in five catches for 79 yards and three TDs.

-Phil Partin, Manchester: Broke school record Ethan Wright, 368) with 371 yards and three TDs in 27-21 win over Fairless.

-Carter Maxa, Woodridge: Eight catches, 191 yards, three TDs in 35-21 win over Tallmadge.

-Steubenville Catholic Central junior QB Matty Jones had a career night for the Crusaders on Saturday in a 39-6 win over Salineville Southern Local. Jones completed 18 of 21 passes for 225 yards and a career-best five touchdown passes. All three of his incompletions were drops, making him nearly perfect on the night. He has four TD tosses a week earlier, giving him nine touchdowns and no interceptions in his last two starts as the Crusaders make a push for the playoffs.

-Bruce Mazar and Ethan Starr led Indian Creek’s offense to a season-high 68 points and 600 total yards in a victory over local rival Cadiz Harrison Central on Thursday night. Mazar rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, including breaking an 80-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage. He now has 942 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season. Starr rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns and threw for another 148 yards and a TD.

-Withrow defeated LaSalle 33-18 on October 2, 2026. The last time a Cincinnati Public School had defeated a Greater Catholic League school was September 22, 2000 when Withrow defeated Elder 21-16.

-Johnstown senior Ryan Sager ran for 298 yards and 5 touchdowns, scoring on runs of 3, 18, 16, 8 and 67 yards in a 54-13 win at Utica.

-Granville senior Luke Bosse scored four touchdowns in three different ways during a 36-12 win at Zanesville. He had TD runs of 30 and 8 yards, had a 77-yard interception return and also hauled in a 29-yard scoring pass from classmate Jackson McMillan.

-Newark Catholic sophomore Landon Cox caught four passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns from senior quarterback Malone Hutchison in a 52-30 win against Lakewood. Senior running back Jaxon Holman totaled 218 all-purpose yards including a 64-yard TD run.

-Seville Cloverleaf’s Brayden Beier scored two touchdowns in seven seconds in a 63-14 Metro Athletic Conference win over Field. The tight end caught a 15-yard touchdown from Isaac Smith, then ran back an interception 25 yards from his outside linebacker position on the next play from scrimmage.

-Medina Highland scored touchdowns of 17, 80, 59 and 29 yards on consecutive plays from scrimmage en route to beating North Royalton 52-14. The victory was the Hornets’ 29th consecutive on the road, the second-longest active streak in Ohio behind Maria Stein Marion Local (36).

-Leipsic stayed unbeaten with a 35-0 win over Arcadia, posting its fourth shutout of the season while allowing just 20 points through seven games. Marc Kirkendall completed 20 of 39 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns. Avery Paris caught nine passes for 97 yards and two scores, while Marquis Williams added four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown along with a 79-yard kickoff return for a score. Aaron Hazelton rushed 13 times for 77 yards and caught three passes for 27 yards.

-Gates Mills Gilmour Academy senior Nate Lennon plowed his way to 417 yards rushing with six TDs on 24 carries to lead the Lancers in a 59-42 victory vs. Cleveland Central Catholic.

-Minster junior Beckhem Stephey kicked two field goals in Friday’s 14-13 loss to Anna, making him the Wildcats’ career field goal leader with 10, breaking a tie held with Bryan Niemeyer and Jacob Stucke. Stephey, who also plays receiver, is 24-of-25 on point-afters and 9-of-10 on field goals this season. Stephey also has a touchdown reception for a total of 57 points this season. In the Minster-Anna game, Anna’s Logan Ziegenbusch hit Brody Murray for a 61-yard touchdown pass with 6:21 remaining in the game to give the Rockets a 14-13 win to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season.

-Cam Griesdorn rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns, raising his season total to 19 on the season, as Maria Stein Marion Local shut out Fort Recovery 33-0 at Booster Stadium in Maria Stein.

-Strongsville senior running back Kendrick Boddie rumbled for 193 yards and two touchdowns in their 56-30 win against Mentor.

-Columbia’s Xavier Hendon has more than 500 yards in his last two games. He rushed for 267 yards and a score in a 42-7 win against Warren JFK. It sets up a battle of unbeatens in the Lorain County League with Keystone. Hendon has 1,538 yards rushing on the season.

-Canton McKinley’s Darius Hill became the Bulldogs’ all-time receptions leader in their 35-7 win vs. Hoover. Hill now has 112 receptions, passing 2025 graduate Keith Quincy. Against Hoover, Hill finished with nine receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

-Canton McKinley’s Kyelin West had another big game with 199 yards rushing and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ win vs. Hoover.

-Clinton-Massie ran for 533 yards and Jace Horner kicked a last-second 18 yard field goal to lift the Falcons to a 31-28 win over Clinton County rival Wilmington. Freshman JJ Bowling ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on 6 carries. Freshman Creo Haines had 148 yards and 2 TDs on 19 attempts and junior Brady Gray had 129 yards on the ground.

-Blanchester’s Adeson Baker had 177 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns in a 46-36 win over Clermont Northeastern. Defensive lineman Cory Kidd led the Wildcats with 15 tackles and a pick-6.

-In one of the most anticipated games of the Week 7, it was Northwestern commit Nolan “Big Game” Buirley of Big Walnut rushed for 288 yards and 3 TD’s to carry the Eagles to victory over previous unbeaten Worthington Kilbourne (35-28) and keep Big Walnut amongst the remaining Unbeatens at (7-0).