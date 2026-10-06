Prep roundup: volleyball and soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

State ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 4, Division IV) overwhelmed Van Wert 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 on Tuesday. The Cougars will travel to Shawnee on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Allen East 0

HARROD — Lincolnview had no trouble with Allen East, winning 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 on Tuesday. The Lancers (14-5, 5-1 NWC) will host New Knoxville on Monday.

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 1

COLUMBUS GROVE — Crestview remained unbeaten in NWC play with a 25-15, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24 win over Columbus Grove on Tuesday.

During the action-packed match, Kaci Gregory had 18 kills, while Ayla Kreischer and Kenadie Schwartz each had nine kills. Gregory and Kreischer each had 12 digs and Kinley Crider added nine digs. Nora Perkins and Crider finished with 24 and 22 assists. Delanie Balliet was 22-of-23 serving with five aces.

Crestview (10-8, 5-0 NWC) will travel to Wapakoneta on Monday.

Soccer

Bluffton 5, Lincolnview 0

The Lancers were shut out at home by Bluffton 5-0 on Tuesday.

“We have to keep competing,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We have to keep showing up ready to work, ready to get better, and willing to be coached. That has to continue to be our focus as we move forward.”

Lincolnview will return to action Thursday at Fort Jennings.