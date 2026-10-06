Van Wert man surrenders, arrested after long standoff

A Bearcat unit was used during Tuesday’s standoff at a home on Burt St. VWPD photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A standoff in Van Wert that lasted several hours came to an end late Tuesday night when a man surrendered to law enforcement officers.

John David Wise, 48, of Van Wert was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated menacing on a police officer and having weapons under disability, both fifth degree felonies. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

According to a press release from Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the Van Wert Police Department received several calls of a man walking along N. Burt St. with an AR-15 and a handgun. One person reported he was stumbling, while another said Wise stated he was looking for someone with a warrant.

Officers responded to the scene and found Wise walking in the 600 block of N. Burt St. with an AR-15 rifle and a handgun. Officers ordered him to stop and he raised his gun and pointed it at an officer, then ran into his residence nearby. According to Weigle, Wise then barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out.

A crisis negotiator from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office tried to speak with him over the phone and according to Weigle, Wise made several comments about “there was going to be a shootout.” At one point, Wise became upset and shot his gun out the window, then texted the negotiator “I mean business.”

The Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team set up a perimeter.

Burt St. and adjoining areas were blocked off to traffic and nearby residents were evacuated. Drones from the Van Wert Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office were sent into in the air and flood lights provided by Van Wert County EMA were brought to the scene.

Due to the number of guns reported to be in Wise’s home and the threats, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Auglaize County Bearcat were called in to assist.

The Bearcat at the front of the house broke out the window and a drone was flown into the house to try to locate Wise. After several commands, Wise came out and surrendered.

Nearby residents who had to evacuate were given the all-clear to return home shortly at approximately 11 p.m.