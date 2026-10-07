Ag Society to fill open director seats

Submitted information

There are currently five open seats on the Board of Directors of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society. These seats consist of Hoaglin Township, Liberty Township, Washington Township, the Central Region and the Northern Region of Van Wert County, Ohio.

Per Article IV of the Van Wert County Agricultural Societies Constitution, these seats are now to be filled by appointment of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Directors. Any current member of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society may apply for the open seat. While being a resident of the open townships and/or region would not be a requirement, residency in those areas would be given preference.

Anyone who is interested in fulfilling an open seat on the Board of Directors is asked to contact the Fair Office to confirm their qualifications for appointment on or before October 20. The names of those interested will be reviewed by the Board of Directors and a decision on the appointment will be announced at the Annual Meeting on November 14.