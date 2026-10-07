Arraignments and other hearings held

VW independent staff

It’s been a busy week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with no less than 20 criminal hearings held in the court. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Arraignments

Nicholas Tarbet, 31, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Corbin Cornelius, 25, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a third degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest if released. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Justin Rey, 19, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and he was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Kaden Ballard, 25, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and robbery, a felony of the second degree. Judge Burchfield set bond at $100,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest if released, with a curfew. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 28.

Landon Pratt, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to complicity in the commission of an offense, a second degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest and a curfew if released. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. October 28.

Estaban Rivera, 49, of Scott, entered a not guilty plea to having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest if released. He is to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Ryan Grime, 33, of Bryan, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Jason Monroe, 52, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest and a curfew if arrested. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Joseph Mohr, Jr., 50, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, both first degree felonies. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest and a curfew if released. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27.

Kristin Girod, 45, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 4.

Devan Hall, 21, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of counterfeiting, third degree felonies. Hall was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 4.

Mark Wilson, 64, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Benjamin Seibert, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14.

Bond violations

Nicholas Tarbet, 31, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear to probation. Bond set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Blake Grenzenbach, 22, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to appear. Judge Burchfield set bond at $25,000 cash or surety and scheduled a further pre-trial 8 a.m. October 28.

Sentencings

After failing intervention in lieu of conviction, Jered Couch, 39, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date on two counts of possession of heroin, fifth degree felonies; possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo substance abuse/mental health assessment and any treatment and pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

After failing intervention in lieu of conviction, Brianna Saxton, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control and 30 days jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She must undero a mental health/substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

William Tracy, 62, of Spencerville, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with credit for 165 days already served for burglary, a third degree felony. He was also ordered to pay restitution and court costs.

Gavin McMichael, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to four years of community control, 50 hours of community service, and 30 days jail at a later date for misuse of credit cards, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to pay restitution, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Time waiver

Megan Lane, 22, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Ccurt and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 14.