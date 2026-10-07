Law enforcement agencies, others work well together

Local law enforcement agencies were on the same page during Tuesday night’s Burt St. incident. They worked together to protect the area and end the standoff. Bob Barnes photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Cooperation was the key to successfully and peacefully ending Tuesday night’s standoff in Van Wert.

After several tense hours, John Wise, 48, came out of his home in the 600 block of Burt St. and surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.

There was a very heavy law enforcement presence along some of Burt St. and the surrounding area late Tuesday afternoon and evening, well into late night. The Van Wert Police Department was first at the scene, with additional assistance supplied a short time later by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Those three agencies, along with others worked in unison for the best outcome.

“I think this situation shows how important those relationships are,” Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle said on Wednesday. “No one individual is as smart as the whole group. With several trained and experienced leaders at the command post to help make the best decision with the information at the time is a huge benefit. Each perspective is gathered and then a plan is put in place.”

“I think it is rare to have as good a relationship we have with all agencies here in Van Wert,” Weigle added.

Drone units from the Van Wert Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office worked in tandem to provide information from above. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office provided Lenco BearCats, which instrumental in ending the standoff.

In the midst of the situation, Weigle noted the most important thing for all involved was a peaceful ending, which was accomplished.

“At the end of the day the mission is always to get all persons involved out and unharmed,” Weigle said.