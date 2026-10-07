Residents asked to complete survey

LIMA — Area Agency on Aging 3 and the Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission is inviting residents of Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties to complete a transportation survey to support the Regional Coordinated Transit Plan.

Released by Area Agency on Aging 3 ‘s Mobility Department and HHWP CAC, the survey will gather information about transportation needs and gaps throughout the region. Residents’ honest feedback will help inform planning efforts and provide a clearer understanding of transportation challenges within local communities.

All residents of the eight counties are encouraged to participate. Family members, caregivers, case managers, community organizations, and service providers are also encouraged to share the survey with people who live in the region.

Residents can complete the survey online at www.aaa3.org . Printer-friendly paper surveys are available in both standard and large-print formats. Residents and organizations interested in printed copies or return postage assistance may contact Area Agency on Aging 3’s Mobility Department or HHWP CAC.

Community members can help broaden participation by sharing Area Agency on Aging 3’s social media posts or distributing survey information to friends, family members, clients, and neighbors throughout the eight-county region.