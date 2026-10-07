Tuesday standoff pictures…
Many law enforcement officers were stationed along Burt St. and the surrounding area late Tuesday afternoon and well into the night after an armed man barricaded himself inside a house. These photos show what the scene was like as the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and others worked together to eventually end the standoff with no injuries. Click below to see the full photo gallery. Bob Barnes photos
POSTED: 10/07/26 at 6:45 am. FILED UNDER: News