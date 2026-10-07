Tuesday standoff pictures…

Many law enforcement officers were stationed along Burt St. and the surrounding area late Tuesday afternoon and well into the night after an armed man barricaded himself inside a house. These photos show what the scene was like as the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and others worked together to eventually end the standoff with no injuries. Click below to see the full photo gallery. Bob Barnes photos

Darkness begins to set in as law enforcement officers from different agencies discuss what’s next.

Two Bearcat units were called to the scene – one from the OHSP, the other from Auglaize County.

The Bearcat was used to break a window to the house, which allowed a drone to fly in and assess the situation.

Law enforcement officers gather behind the Bearcat for the next move.