Voters cast ballots, ask for mail-in ballots

VW independent staff

The first day of early voting in Van Wert County was brisk.

Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson said 202 voters came to her office to cast ballots on Tuesday, and she noted 600 ballots were mailed out on Tuesday, the first day any could be sent out. Henderson said another batch of mail in ballots went out on Wednesday.

Early in-person voting will continue between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. For more information on the local ballot, click here.