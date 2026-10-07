Weigle thanks everyone for their help

Submitted information

Following Tuesday night’s standoff in Van Wert, Police Chief Doug Weigle penned an open letter thank everyone for their assistance and cooperation during the incident. The following is the letter as written.

As many know, last night’s incident was very intense. There were a lot of behind-the-scenes agencies I would like to take a moment and thank each one of those who don’t get recognition too often in these situations.

CERT Team, always willing to respond. They brought lights to assist and will always help in any capacity asked.

The Van Wert Fire Department supplied a fire truck, ambulance and personnel. They staged near the scene for any additional emergencies.

Chief Weigle

The Van Wert Water Department arrived in case we needed any water disconnected.

AEP and Dominion Gas had personnel to disconnect services if needed.

The response from several Law Enforcement agencies was very helpful.

Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office brought the Lenco BearCat and its SRT. This vehicle is a heavy duty, wheeled armored rescue and security vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol supplied a Lenco BearCat, ROOK and SRT as well. We were able to keep officers safe at the front and the back utilizing these vehicles.

The Van Wert Highway Patrol helped with outer perimeter and was available at incident command to help coordinate the assets provided.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office utilized their drone team, negotiator and helped with the perimeter. They are also a big part of the Van Wert Police Department Special Response Team. Sheriff Tom Riggenbach was very helpful at incident command.

Lutheran Life Flight was called in and staged at the OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

I would also like to thank the community for their cooperation and patience. Especially, the residents in the area of the incident that had to evacuate.

Thank you to our local news media, with your help I was able to get notifications to those who evacuated once the standoff was over.

I think it’s a great time to mention Mayor Ken Markward, Safety Service Director Jay Fleming and city council members for continued support for giving the police department the funds to send officers to training and equipment needed. It’s so awesome to be prepared for these types of unfortunate incidents.

Last but not least, to my department. Your professionalism and training shined through last night. I am very proud of our department. Our personnel responded without question.

I am very happy this situation turned out with the best possible scenario. I believe the coordination from all the agencies and assets provided assisted with the outcome.

Please, if you see any of these agencies today or near future, thank them for a job well done.

Again, I thank you all for your help in this incident.

Chief Doug Weigle