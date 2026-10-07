Wise to be arraigned on Wednesday

VW independent staff

The man charged in connection with Tuesday night’s standoff at a home on Burt St. in Van Wert has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

John D. Wise, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned in Van Wert Municipal Court via video hookup at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Bond will be set and a preliminary hearing will likely be scheduled. However, the case is expected to be transferred to Van Wert County Common Pleas Court at some point.

Wise is currently charged with aggravated menacing of a police officer, a fifth degree felony, and having weapons under disability, a third degree felony. Any additional charges would come from the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office.