Op-Ed: hyrdopower refresh needed

By Paul Kling

America needs more reliable electricity, and demand is rising at an unprecedented pace. At the same time, thousands of existing dams continue to manage river flows and serve communities without generating electricity. These structures still require maintenance and oversight, and low-head dams can present serious public-safety hazards on the water. As an Ohio engineer who spent much of my career in the electric utility industry, I’ve asked a question: where it is safe, economical, and environmentally responsible, can we do more with the infrastructure already in place?

That question is driving a new generation of hydropower innovation focused not on building new dams, but on making better use of existing infrastructure. One example is Ohio-based kW River Hydroelectric, which is developing technology designed to generate electricity at existing low-head dams without changing their physical appearance or structure. The broader promise of this approach is straightforward: responsibly add reliable power while creating more value from assets communities already own.

Paul Kling

The opportunity is significant. Our nation has more than 55,000 low-head dams flowing rivers. If technology like this was installed at just three percent of those sites, 4.0 gigawatts of reliable, renewable electricity could be generated at distributed locations across the country — enough to power approximately 3.5 million homes.

That does not mean every dam should become a power plant. Every site deserves careful evaluation based on safety, economics, environmental stewardship, recreation, cultural resources, and the priorities of local communities. However, as electricity demand continues to grow, these existing assets represent an opportunity well worth considering as part of a balanced and diversified energy strategy.

For any emerging energy technology, evaluation from multiple viewpoints is an important step in demonstrating performance, identifying opportunities for improvement, and building confidence among dam owners, utilities, regulators, investors, and local communities. It allows everyone involved to better understand what works, what can be improved, and what should be expected before broader deployment.

Successfully demonstrating new technology, however, is only one step toward bringing innovative energy solutions to market. Even the most promising technologies can face permitting processes that are complex, involve multiple agencies, and often require significant time to navigate.

This challenge extends beyond emerging technologies. Many existing hydropower facilities encounter similar lengthy and uncertain processes when seeking to modernize equipment or renew licenses, despite having supplied reliable electricity for decades.

Rather than viewing established hydropower and next-generation hydropower as separate conversations, we should recognize that both can benefit from a permitting framework that continues to evolve with today’s energy needs.

Developers, regulators, dam owners, and local communities all benefit from greater clarity regarding which agencies are involved, what information is needed, how reviews are coordinated, and when decisions can reasonably be expected. Predictability creates confidence for everyone participating in the process.

A more predictable permitting process does not mean less rigorous review. On the contrary, it can strengthen confidence by establishing clear standards, encouraging early stakeholder engagement, coordinating agency reviews, and supporting timely, well-informed decisions. It also helps identify unfeasible projects early while allowing responsible projects an efficient path through the review process.

Not every project will earn approval. But every well-prepared project deserves a timely, transparent decision.

A local Ohio Congressman, Bob Latta, who is Chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, has consistently recognized hydropower as an important component of America’s energy future and has supported legislation intended to responsibly advance licensed projects while maintaining appropriate oversight. There is an opportunity here to build upon that leadership through practical permitting improvements that support both long-established hydropower facilities seeking modernization and innovative technologies that are ready to demonstrate their value.

This is not an argument that hydropower – or any single energy technology – can solve every energy challenge our nation faces. Instead, it is an appeal for continuing to modernize a permitting process that should adapt to meet today’s evolving energy landscape.

Before investing exclusively in new infrastructure, we should also consider where existing infrastructure can safely, responsibly, and efficiently provide greater value. By preserving the hydropower resources we already have, encouraging responsible reinvestment, and creating realistic pathways for innovation, we can strengthen our nation’s energy resilience while respecting the community and environmental values that matter most.

Hydropower has an important role to play in America’s evolving energy future. The technology continues to advance, much of the infrastructure is already in place, and there is an opportunity for permitting processes to evolve alongside these innovations. By working together – industry, regulators, policymakers, utilities, and local communities – we can responsibly unlock more value from existing infrastructure while protecting the natural resources and public interests we all share.

Editor’s note: Paul Kling is the founder and CEO of kW River Hydroelectric, which is based in Hamilton, Ohio.