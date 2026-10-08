Students learn about cows and plows

By Alecta Baxter/Crestview FFA reporter

The Crestview FFA Chapter recently had the opportunity to participate in the annual Cows and Plows event held at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The event, which was organized by Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District, welcomed local fourth-grade students for a day of hands-on agricultural education and learning experiences.

Van Wert Soil and Water invited numerous agricultural businesses, producers, and organizations from throughout the county to volunteer their time and share their knowledge with the next generation. Throughout the day, students rotated through educational stations where they learned about various aspects of agriculture, natural resources, livestock, crop production, and the many careers available within the agricultural industry.

Crestview student Derek Young helps out at the recent Cows and Plows presentation. Photo submitted

Crestview FFA members assisted with the event by helping guide students between stations, interacting with participants, and supporting presenters throughout the day. The event provided an excellent opportunity for FFA members to promote agricultural literacy while encouraging young students to learn more about the industry that plays such an important role in their community.

The Cows and Plows event showcased the dedication of local agricultural businesses, producers, and volunteers who invested their time to educate future generations. Through engaging activities and hands-on demonstrations, students gained a better understanding of where their food comes from and the importance of agriculture in everyday life.

The Crestview FFA Chapter thanked Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District for hosting the educational event and for providing local students with a memorable experience that helps foster an appreciation for agriculture and conservation.