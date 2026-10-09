Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 9.

BVC

Leipsic 49 Elmwood 0

McComb 35 Ada 0

Pandora-Gilboa 31 Arcadia 0

Van Buren 44 Riverdale 3

GMC

Ayersville 41 Hicksville 0

Fairview 42 Antwerp 6

Paulding 38 Edgerton 6

Tinora 20 Wayne Trace 14

MAC

Anna 20 Coldwater 7

Fort Recovery 34 Parkway 7

Marion Local 42 New Bremen 7

St. Henry 48 Minster 12

Versailles 49 Delphos St. John’s 0

NWC

Allen East 49 Spencerville 12

Bluffton 49 Crestview 12

Columbus Grove 35 Fort Loramie 20

Lima Central Catholic 31 Delphos Jefferson 0

NWCC

Elgin 33 Ridgemont 0

North Baltimore 66 Cory-Rawson 21

Perry 14 Upper Scioto Valley 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 20 Hardin-Northern 6

TCL

Lima Sr. 48 Toledo Bowsher 7 (Thursday)

WBL

Celina 42 Bath 0

Elida 34 Defiance 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Van Wert 26

St. Marys Memorial 42 Shawnee 31

Wapakoneta 42 Kenton 0

Non-conference

Arlington 43 Ridgedale 16