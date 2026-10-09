Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 9.
BVC
Leipsic 49 Elmwood 0
McComb 35 Ada 0
Pandora-Gilboa 31 Arcadia 0
Van Buren 44 Riverdale 3
GMC
Ayersville 41 Hicksville 0
Fairview 42 Antwerp 6
Paulding 38 Edgerton 6
Tinora 20 Wayne Trace 14
MAC
Anna 20 Coldwater 7
Fort Recovery 34 Parkway 7
Marion Local 42 New Bremen 7
St. Henry 48 Minster 12
Versailles 49 Delphos St. John’s 0
NWC
Allen East 49 Spencerville 12
Bluffton 49 Crestview 12
Columbus Grove 35 Fort Loramie 20
Lima Central Catholic 31 Delphos Jefferson 0
NWCC
Elgin 33 Ridgemont 0
North Baltimore 66 Cory-Rawson 21
Perry 14 Upper Scioto Valley 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 20 Hardin-Northern 6
TCL
Lima Sr. 48 Toledo Bowsher 7 (Thursday)
WBL
Celina 42 Bath 0
Elida 34 Defiance 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 38 Van Wert 26
St. Marys Memorial 42 Shawnee 31
Wapakoneta 42 Kenton 0
Non-conference
Arlington 43 Ridgedale 16
POSTED: 10/09/26 at 11:06 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports