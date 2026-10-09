Sharon K. Kline

Sharon K. Kline, 81, of New Albany, passed away Wednesday morning, October 7, 2026, at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born on January 8, 1945, in Paulding, the daughter of Henry William and Berniece Verna (Iler) Parrish, who both preceded her in death. She married the love of her life, Michael L. Kline, who preceded her in death on June 14, 2024. She was also preceded in death by grandson, Lance Hartman.

Sharon Kline

Family survivors include her children, Cynthia (Phil) Rhea of New Albany, Michael W. (Sabrina) Hartman of Ottoville, Robert W. (Cathy) Hartman of Willshire, Randy Kline of Savannah, Georgia and Michael (Raelene) Kline of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Dylan (Maree) Hartman, Lucas Hartman, Samantha (Kyle) Rode, Megan (Tyler) Wollenhaupt, Jalen Rhea, Taylor (Jamie) Gamble, Jacob Kline, Jacey Kline, Mikayla (Jason) Tate, Sierra Kline, Caleb McCully, Collin Schnipke and Anthony Schnipke. She cherished her growing circle of amazing great-grandchildren, and an aunt, Virginia Paulus of Paulding.

Sharon retired from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office. She had attended the First Christian Church of Paulding. Nothing brought her more joy than time spent with her family. She loved the Buckeyes and cheered for them with all her heart.

A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. All are welcome to join the family for a meal afterward at the V.F.W. hall in Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Wounded Warriors.