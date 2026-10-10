Eagle Scout honored…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Brody A. Reigle, a member of Boy Scout Troop 98 in Rockford. He was presented an American Flag and an Eagle Scout Certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. For Reigle’s Eagle Scout project, he raised more than $33,000 to cover the materials and coordinated more than 840 volunteer hours to construct a pavilion at Shanes’ Park in Rockford. Reigle is shown above with Michael C. Stanley, Lodge No. 1197 Scouting Liaison. Photo submitted