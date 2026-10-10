Ottawa-Glandorf pulls away from Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

OTTAWA — When Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf meet on the football field, it usually is a close game and Friday night was no exception.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars trailed the Titans 31-26 and had chances to take the lead, but Ottawa-Glandorf’s defense turned the Cougars away and the Titan offense was able to put up a game sealing touchdown in a 38-26 win. The Titans improved to 8-0 (7-0 WBL) with the win, while the Cougars (4-4, 3-4 WBL) lost their third straight.

“They’re obviously undefeated for a reason,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said.

The game started out like a track meet, with 34 points scored in the opening quarter. The Cougars took the opening kickoff and marched 76 yards in nine plays and scored on a 2-yard run by Xavier Kelly. A 20-yard touchdown run by Oscar Salsburey tied the score, but a 5-yard touchdown pass from Crummey to Kelly put the Cougars ahead 13-7. The lead was shortlived though, as the Titans returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and a 14-13 lead. However, Crummey capped off Van Wert’s next drive with a 2-yard scoring run, giving Van Wert a 20-14 lead, a score that stood at the end of the period. It was the final time the Cougars would have the advantage.

“Coach (Bryce) Crea did a good job of making us play at a good pace, getting positive yards, mixing in the run and pass and I thought we did a good job with some of those 4-to-5 yard gains,” Recker said.

Early in the second quarter, Salsurey took a handoff and sprinted 31 yards for a touchdown, then the Titans struck again later in the quarter when Vogt found a wide open Deegan Miller over the middle for a 62-yard touchdown pass and a 28-20 lead.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s first drive of the second half stalled at the Cougar 20, but kicker Larson Krienbrink, who was perfect on PAT attempts during the game, boomed a 37-yard field goal, his fifth of the season.

Van Wert answered with a drive and score, when Crummey bulled up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown, but a two-point conversion pass was incomplete, leaving the score 31-26.

From there, each team turned the ball over on downs twice. Van Wert drove deep into Titan terrority but a fourth down pass fell incomplete, ending the drive at the 13 yard yard line. However, instead of taking over there, Ottawa-Glandorf took over at the the Titan 43 following a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the incomplete pass.

After stopping the Titans on downs again, the Cougars took over at their own 22 but turned the ball over on downs at the Van Wert 45. Vogt carried six straight times and iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:24 left. Van Wert’s last chance ended when Crummey threw his second interception of the night.

“We gave ourselves chances,” Recker said. “We just have to take advantage of those opportunities when they arise and hopefully in the next two weeks we’ll do that.”

Crummey completed his first 15 passes and went on to finish 25-of-36 for 291 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Micah Cowan caught seven passes for 112 yards and Keaten Welch had six grabs for 54 yards. Kelly had six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, plus 15 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Vogt had 11 carries for 81 yards and completed 14 of 19 passes for 204 yards. Salsburey had 16 carries for 132 yards and the Titans outgained the Cougars 459-381.

Van Wert’s final home game of the regular season is Friday night against Shawnee. The Indians lost to St. Marys Memorial 42-31.

“They’re athletic across the board and they have the top receiver in the league right now,” Recker said of the Indians. “It’ll be a big opporunity for us to get this win and push toward the playoffs.”

Scoring summary

Titans 14 14 3 7 – 38

Cougars 20 0 6 0 – 26

First quarter

VW – Xavier Kelly 2-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

OG – Oscar Salsburey 20-yard run (Larson Krienbrink kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 5-yard pass to Xavier Kelly (attempt failed)

OG – Gage Bellman 80-yard kickoff return (Larson Krienbrink kick)

VW – Zach Crummey 2-yard run (Alex Benner kick)

Second quarter

OG – Oscar Salsburey 31-yard run (Larson Krienbrink kick)

OG – Tanner Vogt 62-yard pass to Deegan Miller (Larson Krienrink kick)

Third quarter

OG – Larson Krienbrink 37-yard field goal

VW – Zach Crummey 10-yard run (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

OG – Tanner Vogt 1-yard run (Larson Krienbrink kick)