Powerful Bluffton defeats Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CRESTVIEW — It took state-ranked Bluffton under a minute to get on the scoreboard and the Pirates rolled from there, posting a 49-12 win over Crsetview on Friday.

Parker Lovell scored the first of his four touchdowns just 56 seconds into the game as he crossed the goal line from four yards out. He added a three yard touchdown run later in the period, then with just 17 seconds left in the quarter, Tayte Giesige connected with Blayne Hill for a 40-yard touchown pass that put the Pirates ahead 20-0.

Beau Lichtensteiger (17) had 10 catches against Bluffton. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

In the second quarter, Giesige tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Adrean Sprunger, then about five minutes later Lovell scored from four yards out, putting Bluffton (7-1, 4-1 NWC) ahead 34-0.

Crestview (2-6, 2-3 NWC) cracked the scoreboard with just 34 seconds left until halftime, when Cash Hammons threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Beau Lichtensteiger, but the extra point kick failed.

“I’m proud of the way our kids fought back after taking several punches early on,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said.

Hammons accounted for his second touchdown with a 7-yard run early in the third quarter, but Bluffton answered with a pair of touchdowns in the span of four minutes – a 52-yard pass from Giesige to Hill and a 4-yard run by Lovell.

Hammons completed 16-of-28 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 12 carries for 33 yards and a score. Lichtensteiger had 10 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

“Cash came in and gave us a spark on offense,” Harting said. “He along with Beau were able to make some huge plays for us that gave us life. Beau continues to be imressive with his ability to make contested plays in the passing game.”

Crestview will host state ranked Columbus Grove in the home finale Friday night.

Scoring summary

First quarter

B – Parker Lovell 4-yard run (Andy Brodman kick)

B – Parker Lovell 3-yard run (kick failed)

B – Tayte Giesige 40-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Hill (Andy Brodman kick)

Second quarter

B – Tayte Giesige 6-yard pass to Adrean Sprunger (Andy Brodman kick)

B – Parker Lovell 4-yard run (Andy Brodman kick)

CV – Cash Hammons 32-yard pass to Beau Lichtensteiger (kick failed)

Third quarter

CV – Cash Hammons 7-yard run (pass failed)

B – Tayte Giesige 52-yard pass to Blayne Hill (Giesige pass to Hill)

B – Parker Lovell 4-yard run (Andy Brodman kick)

Fourth quarter

No scoring