Gordon Michael Cuthbert

Gordon Michael Cuthbert, 76, passed from this life at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, on Friday, October 9, 2026.

Gordon, known as “Shorty” to his friends and family, was born January 30, 1950, in Coldwater, Michigan to John Gordon and Margaret (Myers) Cuthbert.

Gordon Cuthbert

He attended the Michigan School for the Blind and graduated in 1969. While there, he was proud to be a part of the wrestling and swim teams and made lifelong friends who meant a great deal to him. After high school, he got a job at RB&W Manufacturing, later Metal Powder Components, and advanced to the position of maintenance mechanic. He worked there for over 30 years until retiring in 2002. He spent all his life living in Coldwater, Michigan, except the last two years, when he lived with his daughter and her family in Ohio City. He also spent a lot of time at his small vacation home in Lovells, Michigan. He enjoyed his time there and in the upper penninsula of Michigan the most.

He is survived by his daughter, Sierra (Kyle) Brotherwoood; a granddaughter, Dixie Brotherwood-Adams; a grandson, Barrett Brotherwood; his mother, Margaret Cuthbert; his sister-in-law, Teresa Cuthbert; one nephew, two nieces, two great nephews and one great niece.

Preceding Gordon in death was his father, John G. Cuthbert in 2007, and his brother, James Cuthbert in 2026.

Gordon was a simple man who enjoyed his family, John Deere tractors, a cold beer, a good dog, and the simpler things in life. Although being legally blind came with many challenges, he was able to rise above them and successfully lived a blessed life.

He was cared for by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, and at his request, no services will be held.

The family requests no flowers or remembrances but would appreciate your prayers for the beautiful repose of his soul and God’s continual amazing grace and blessings in his afterlife.