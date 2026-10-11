Metal detectors to talk…

“Railroads, Ghost Towns and the Civil War” will be the subjects of guest speakers Mike Iler (left) and Mike Speiser (right) at the Paulding County History Museum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 20. The two Paulding County residents will share stories behind some of the interesting artifacts they have found in the county while metal detecting. The program and meeting are free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served after the program. Guests may tour the museum before and after the meeting. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds. It is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Photo submitted