Ohio Lottery implenting major upgrades
VW independent staff/submitted information
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Lottery is in the very early stages of a major upgrade to a new gaming system and all new state-of-the-art lottery equipment beginning in October with technology partner Scientific Games.
It’s the first major upgrade to the gaming system in two decades.
“Technology has changed immensely since the Lottery’s last gaming conversion in 2008, so we are proud to be able to upgrade the experience of playing the Ohio Lottery for our players and our retailer network,” said Ohio Lottery Director Michelle Gillcrist.
The new gaming system will give players a more modern playing experience, streamlined purchasing, flexible payment options, ADA responsive touch screens and new KENO shows.
Ohio Lottery retailers will receive new equipment and digital advertising displays.
Upgrading the gaming system and deploying all new terminals will take several months to complete, and it’s starting with the roll-out of new self-serve kiosks this month. When the upgrade is complete, the Ohio Lottery will have replaced more than 12,000 retailer terminals and more than 9,000 pieces of self-serve equipment and associated ticket checkers, cashless pin pads, digital advertising displays, and more.
Lottery officials said it is a multifaceted process which requires tandem use of the old and new gaming systems as technicians begin to bring new equipment online while retailers can continue offering lottery sales.
Most new self-serve kiosks placed in retail prior to spring 2027 will initially sell scratch-offs and accept cash only as old equipment is replaced with all new terminals. Customers can use all current payment options to purchase lottery games at the counter.
Gillcrist added, “We expect there will be minor disruptions as this is a complicated technology-driven process, but we have prepared carefully for the transformation with Scientific Games,” Gillcrist said. “We are confident that once complete, our players will get the full experience of a system that is state-of-the-art and will continue to support our contribution to the education fund.”
To help with this transition the Lottery is offering:
• Dedicated sections of its website for players and retailers
• Rapid response team for troubleshooting
• Additional call center staff
Those who play Ohio Lottery games can find helpful information about the new kiosks and frequently asked questions about the upgrade by the lottery’s website.
Development of the new gaming system began in 2024 when Scientific Games was awarded the gaming system contract in a competitive bidding process. Scientific Games will take over operations as the Lottery’s gaming vendor beginning in spring 2027.
POSTED: 10/11/26 at 8:35 pm. FILED UNDER: News