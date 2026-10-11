On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s football broadcast schedules for 99.7FM WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. The games will also stream live via thevwindependent.com. Simply click either radio station tab at the top of the homepage.

Friday, October 16

WKSD: Antwerp at Wayne Trace – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

WERT: Shawnee at Van Wert – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, October 17

WKSD and WERT: Ohio St. at Indiana – 10:30 a.m. pregame, 12 p.m. kickoff