Patriots to discuss Democratic Socialism

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The Van Wert County Heartland Patriots will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Wesley Methodist Church, 551 Center St. in Van Wert, near W. Main St.

The topic for the night is “The Rise of Democratic Socialism.”

Politicians such as Bernie Sanders, Alexsandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib have publicly declared their desire for a more socialistic government in the U.S. Socialism is often viewed in Marxist theory as an intermediate transitional stage between capitalism and communism.

In the 1950’s President Dwight Eisenhower signed the “Control Communist Act,” which outlawed the Communist Party USA and stripped it of legal rights, privileges, and immunities. Card-carrying Communists were blacklisted from major film studios. Senator Joseph McCarthy delivered a speech in Wheeling, West Virginia, claiming he had a list of card-carrying Communists working inside the U.S. Department of State.

With the help of Hillsdale College and their Imprimus magazine, the Heartland Patriots will tackle this issue Tuesday night.