Recap: cross country, volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Cross country

Knights, Lancers run in Coldwater

COLDWATER — Crestview’s boys cross country team continued its impressive season, earning runner-up honors in a deep 22-team field at the Coldwater Invitational on Saturday. Derek Young led the charge placing third (15:59). The Knights then stacked five runners within a tight one-minute window: Caleb Thomas in 26th (17:06.65), Kale Vining in 27th (17:06.86), Hudson Perrott in 28th (17:08), and Andy Heth in 34th (17:19).

Versailles was the team champion, while Lincolnview also competed and finished 19th out of 22 teams. The Lancers were led by Evan Young, who placed 75th overall (18:14.58).

On the girls’ side, Crestview placed 14th out of 20 teams, while Lincolnview was 20th. Emma Heth led the Knights with a 17th place finish (22:17), while Moriah Bertsch led the Lancers (122nd, 26:06.47).

Versailles was the team champion and Liberty Center was the runner-up.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Van Wert enjoyed a 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of visiting Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

Flannery Foster led the Cougars with 14 kills, while Amaya Dowdy and Josie Coleman each had 10 kills. Dowdy had a team high 17 digs and Grace Kitson added 13 digs. Jazzlyn Florence had 24 assists and Leah Krites had 13 assists. Layla Sudduth had five aces for the Cougars.

The Cougars (2-17) will finish the regular season with three matches this week, with all three at home – Antwerp on Monday, Kenton on Tuesday and Bryan on Thursday.

Soccer

Fort Jennings 2 Crestview 1

FORT JENNINGS — The Musketeers edged Crestview 2-1 in non-conference girls’ soccer action on Saturday.

Emma Ward scored Crestview’s lone goal, with the assist going to Evie Williman. Ella Lamb had 26 saves on goal for the Knights (1-12-1).

Crestview will host Columbus Grove today.