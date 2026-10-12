Crestview BOE gets update on athletic facilities upgrades

Peterson Construction Co. Project Manager Glen Renner updates the board on the athletic upgrades project. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Short, sweet and to the point.

That’s how to best describe Monday’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education meeting, which lasted just nine minutes.

During that time, the board heard an update from Glen Renner, Project Manager at Peterson Construction Co., the Wapakoneta-based firm handling the district’s athletic facilities upgrade project. He noted the indoor portion of the project, mainly the high school gymnasium, is complete with only a few punchlist items remaining.

The outdoor portion of the project continues, including upgrades to the football field and track.

“We’ve been able to get the track paved which is honestly a good feat in itself considering all the weather we had in August and September,” Renner explained. “We’ve got the pavement in and we’ve got the track surface down, so the last thing to do is the striping on the track itself.”

Renner said he expects artificial turf to go down on the football field within a week. The Knights have one more home game left this season, Friday against Columbus Grove. He also explained work is ongoing at the conscession stand and locker room area. Lights and bleachers are expected to be installed in December.

The baseball and softball fields are included in the project and he explained all of the infrastructure dirt work is done, the drainage and irrigation systems are in and he said dugout masonry is progressing. Outfield sod is expected to arrive next week and once the artificial turf is installed at the football field, crews will turn their attention to the baseball and softball infields.

“There’s really a lot going on out there,” Renner said.

The overall project, indoor and outdoor, is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $14 million.

Just one personnel item was on the agenda – the board accepted the resignation of Abigail Ortiz as a food service worker, effective October 30.

The board agreed to authorize the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf for the purchase of a bus. Superintendent Matt Dube said ideally, he’d like to buy up to three 36-passenger buses.

Approval was given, retrocactivetly, for an overnight FFA trip to Frankfort, Ohio October 9-10.

Before adjourning, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, November 9, in the multipurpose room.