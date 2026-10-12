Random Thoughts: title races, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts centers around a meeting of two undefeated teams, plus title chases in the NWC, GMC and MAC, Crestview volleyball’s impressive streak, the ALDS and the Cleveland Browns.

8-0 vs. 8-0

It’s here. No one expected this matchup when the season began, but it’s going to happen Friday night, as 8-0 Ottawa-Glandorf hosts 8-0 Celina. The winner will clinch at least a share of the Western Buckeye League title and in all likelihood, the outright WBL championship.

Celina was 4-6 last year, while Ottawa-Glandorf was 0-10.There are great storylines all around for this one.

There won’t be an empty seat at the stadium and it should be a great game. One of the Ottawa-Glandorf people in the press box for Friday’s game against Van Wert said 1,200 advance tickets have already been sold for this Friday’s game. Who do I think will win? At this moment, I’m not sure. I’ve seen both teams and it’s a tough call. I’ll have to make a decision in time for Thursday’s Pigskin Pick’Em feature, so check back then.

NWC

The NWC title race could go to Week No. 10.

Lima Central Catholic currently has a one game lead over Bluffton and Columbus Grove in the standings. The undefeated Thunderbirds will travel to Spencerville (0-8) this week, then will host Crestview (2-6) in the regular season finale. Columbus Grove (7-1, 4-1 NWC) will play at Crestview on Friday, then will finish the regular season at Bluffton (7-1, 4-1 NWC). Bluffton is at Fort Loramie (5-3, 3-2 NWC) on Friday, then has Columbus Grove next Friday, so the Pirates appear to have the toughest road to at least a share of the title.

On paper, it appears as though Lima Central Catholic will finish as outright champions.

GMC

The GMC title race comes down to three teams – Paulding (7-1, 5-0 GMC), Fairview (6-2, 4-1 GMC) and Tinora (4-4, 4-1 GMC).

The Panthers will play at 0-8 Hicksville this Friday, then will host Tinora in the regular season finale, which should be a great game. Tinora will host Ayersville (3-5, 2-3 NWC) this Friday, while Fairview will host winless Edgerton this Friday, then will host Wayne Trace (5-3, 3-2 NWC) in Week No. 10.

While Paulding remains the favorite, there are a handful of scenarios that could play out this week and next Friday. Plus, there’s a decent possibility that Paulding and Fairview could play in a rematch in the playoffs.

MAC

Marion Local (8-0, 6-0 MAC) has a one game lead over St. Henry (5-3, 4-1 MAC) in the standings.

However, the Flyers will host Minster this Friday then will travel to Coldwater in Week No. 10. Both teams are 6-2 (4-2 MAC). St. Henry will host Coldwater this Friday then will play at Delphos St. John’s (1-7, 0-6 MAC) in the regular season finale.

Despite the remaining two games, Marion Local remains the favorite to win its 10th consecutive MAC title.

Six straight?

Speaking of conference titles, Crestview has won its sixth straight NWC volleyball championship.

The Lady Knights (10-8, 6-0 NWC) have a one game lead over Lincolnview and just one NWC match left – at Allen East (4-13, 0-6 NWC) on Wednesday. A win gives Crestview another outright conference crown. It should be noted that Crestview hasn’t lost a NWC match since the 2021 season and at least on paper, it appears as though that streak will continue.

ALDS

I have to admit – when the Chicago White Sox went up two games to none on Cleveland in the American League Division Series, I thought it was over. I figured it would end in a sweep. Then I figured there was no way the series would end up going back to Cleveland. Then when it went back to Cleveland, I wasn’t really sure if the Guardians would win it. Needless to say, they did win it. Not bad for a team with a low payroll, compared to some teams with much more money on the books.

Cleveland Browns

All I can say to my fellow Browns fans is – back to reality.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.