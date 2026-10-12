Regulation sought for e-bikes, e-scooters

By Megan Henry/Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS — Ohio Democratic lawmakers are introducing bills that would ban children 13 and younger from operating electric bikes and electric scooters, and require people wear helmets when riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

Ohio Senator Bill DeMora (D-Columbus), recently introduced Ohio Senate Bill 477 and Ohio state Representative Eric Synenberg (D-Beachwood), is planning on introducing his own bill in the coming weeks.

“We are not trying to prevent Ohioans from using e-bikes and e-scooters,” Synenberg said.

Lawmakers are seeking regulations for those who ride electric bikes and electric scooters. Megan Henry/Ohio Capital Journal

“Our goal is to make sure that riders understand the rules and risks before they ride, and give motorists, pedestrians, local government, law enforcement, and businesses clear and consistent expectations.”

The bill would also ban riders younger than 18 from using high-powered e-bikes. Currently, Ohio law says a rider has to be at least 16 to rent a “low-speed micromobility device.”

“These devices are not toys,” Synenberg said.

“Unfortunately, not all of our kids are mature enough to have that kind of responsibility. We believe the state has an obligation to make sure all riders understand the risks before they get on these devices.”

Ohio organizes e-bikes by three classes. Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes can go about 20 miles per hour with a mild pedal assist.

Class 3 e-bikes can go up to 28 miles per hour with light pedaling. Riders must be at least 16 to operate a Class 3 e-bike and wear a helmet in Ohio.

“Current law has no (age) limit for the Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes,” Synenberg said. “A six-year-old could be riding one.”

Children 11-14 made up nearly 40 percent of all pediatric injuries related to e-bikes and scooters nationwide, according to data from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

By mid-July, Akron Children’s Hospital surpassed the total number of e-bike and e-scooter injuries it treated in 2025, DeMora said.

“These injuries include brain injuries, fractures, road rash, lung contusions, and injuries to major internal organs,” he said.

“We’ve seen serious injuries and fatalities when e-bikes and e-scooters are struck by vehicles, including fatal crashes and hit and runs not only in metropolitan areas but in rural areas like Brown and Athens County.”

A 58-year-old man riding an e-bike recently died from injuries he sustained after being hit by a van in Columbus.

The bills would set a 10 mile-per-hour limit on shared-use paths and five miles-per-hour limit on sidewalks.

Personal e-bikes and e-scooters would also need to be registered with the state, which includes a $25 registration fee. Failure to register would result in a minor misdemeanor and the possibility of the vehicle being impounded for 30 days, Synenberg said.

Several cities in Franklin County have their own regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters, but DeMora said that doesn’t go far enough.

“It becomes increasingly difficult when every community has different rules, and riders may not know what requirements apply when they cross a line from one community to another,” he said.

The use of e-bikes and e-scooters will go down during winter months, but Synenberg said he wants to have these regulations in place by the spring.

The Ohio lawmakers are currently on break and will come back after the November election. Any bill that does not pass before the two-year General Assembly ends in December would have to be reintroduced.

“In lame duck, all things are possible,” DeMora said.