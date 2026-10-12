Survey: gas prices have fallen slightly

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 30.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.11 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.9 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.248 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.89 per gallon, a difference of $2.70 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.29 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.28 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“More states saw average gasoline prices decline than rise over the last week, with diesel falling approximately 5 cents per gallon nationally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “On the policy front, the Trump administration’s proposed diesel deal raises more questions than it answers, and I remain skeptical that it will deliver significant relief to the trucking industry and consumers who depend on diesel. Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaias has passed, but we are awaiting updates on two refineries that were in its path, the outcome of which could impact the supply picture in the days ahead. For now, the trend is cautiously in the right direction for motorists, but between hurricane season and continued geopolitical uncertainty, it is far too early to declare the pressure on fuel prices resolved.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

October 12, 2025: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

October 12, 2024: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

October 12, 2023: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

October 12, 2022: $3.87/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

October 12, 2021: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)