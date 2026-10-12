Truck, motorcycle collide…

A late Monday afternoon accident sent a motorcyclist to a Fort Wayne hospital. It occurred at the intersection of Dull-Robinson Rd. and Feasby Wisener Rd. at around 4:45 p.m. The motorcycle was eastbound on Feasby Wisener Rd. when a pickup truck that was southbound on Dull-Robinson Rd. stopped at the stop sign and then pulled into the intersection into the path of the motorcycle. Scott Fire and EMS was at the scene, with mutual aid provided by Convoy Fire and EMS. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for failure to yield. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent