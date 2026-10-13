Council shoots down noise ordinances, will do over

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Members of Van Wert City Council are going to back to the drawing board with a pair of noise ordinances.

The legislation has been the subject of numerous revisions over the last several weeks, including discussion during a special Council of the Whole meeting that was held before Monday night’s regular meeting. One ordinance amends existing city laws regarding noise and traffic, while the other pertains to noise in general.

Both were introduced by Councilman At-Large Hall Block, who chairs council’s Judiciary and Annexation Committee. It was Block who suggested a “re-do” by voting down the two ordinances on their third and final reading and starting over.

“It’s kind of resetting the two noise ordinances so we don’t have to go through a very lengthy and difficult amendment on the third and final reading,” Block said.

His suggestion that ended with a 7-0 vote to reject both. New legislation is being prepared for first reading at the next meeting of council. However, the vote wasn’t unanimous on the ordinance dealing with noise in general.

Second Ward Councilman Greg Roberts and Third Ward Councilwoman Julie Moore each voted no. Both voted “yes” to prepare new legislation amending existing laws regarding noise and traffic.

“In my opinion we have a noise ordinance that’s been in place for a very long time,” Roberts said in response to his “no” vote. “Trying to change the language seems to be making it so much harder to enforce and making it harder on our citizens. Are we changing the language for the citizens of Van Wert or are we changing it for industrial reasons?”

Moore did not respond to a request for comment about her “no” vote.

Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance concerning private wells within the city limits, along with the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s junk and rubbish laws and an ordinance waiving the residency requirement for Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, who is approaching retirement and has purchased property just outside the city limits, where he plans to build a new home before he retires.

An ordinance approving preliminary legislation for the reconstruction of Leeson Ave. including curb, gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements was approved under an emergency provision.

In other business, council agreed to have legislation prepared to rezone approximately 684 acres of land in Ridge Township to I-2 general industrial. The property is owned by D&D Farms and others. An I-2 rezoning petition for 156 acres of land owned by Charles and Margaret Purmort in Pleasant Township, south of Van Wert will be considered as well, along with annexation requests for both. A public hearing on both requests will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, October 26, in Council Chambers, followed by council’s regular 6:30 p.m. meeting.