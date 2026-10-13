Edwin W. Cavinder

Edwin W. Cavinder, 84, Grover Hill, left us to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2026.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Patty (Adkins), son Mark Wayne (Kay) of Van Wert, daughter Kristin Kay (George) Miller of Macomb, Michigan, grandchildren Brittany Cavinder, Aaron Cavinder, Ryan (Erika) Miller, sister Elizabeth Conley, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Edwin Cavender

Edwin was preceded in death by his mother Leona (Stallbaum), father Vernon Cavinder, brother Frank, sister Judy (Gail) Perl, brother-in-law Walter Conley and infant son Terry Lee.

Edwin was born on September 4, 1942 in Haviland. He graduated from Blue Creek High School in 1960. He loved playing basketball and baseball and carried that love throughout his life. He married the love of his life, Patty, on June 15, 1963. Soon after they started their family in Grover Hill. Edwin dedicated 32 years to Zollner Corp in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Edwin enjoyed his dogs, watching sports, fishing, spending time in the woods, and he loved the fall. Above all, he treasured time with family creating endless memories.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, October 19, at Middle Creek United Methodist Church, Grover Hill. Burial will follow in Middle Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Edwin’s memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.