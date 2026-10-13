Fleming gives update on road projects

VW independent staff

Work is starting on the Blaine St. sanitary sewer project.

During Monday night’s Van Wert City Council meeting, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said crews were out on Monday sawing the street and preparing for trench work.

“That’s going to be an area to avoid, unless you live down there,” Fleming said.

Fleming said the work should take approximately four months.

He also noted work is underway to raise several manholes along Washington St. Fleming said it will be night work in hopes of a lesser impact on traffic.

During his report, Fleming also thanked all first responders who responded to a standoff on Burt St. last week.

“It was a successful ending to a potentially bad situation so we thank them for their efforts,” he said.