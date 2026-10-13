Gary Lee Baer

Gary Lee Baer, 67, of Delphos, passed away on Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2026, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

He was born on July 20, 1959, in Van Wert the son of Paul H. Baer and Joyce E. (Strick) Baer, who both preceded him in death. On May 19, 1984, he married Betty L. (Rupert) Baer who survives.

Gary Baer

Gary is also survived by a daughter, Faith E. Baer of Lima; sisters, Sue (Steven) Bigham of Van Wert and Sandra (Bruce) Klinger of Convoy; seven in-laws, Dan Rupert, Rita Neate, Jeanne Schram, Rosanne Truman, James Rupert, Mary Jo Looser, and Bill Rupert, as well as several nieces and nephews.

At 17, Gary contracted Hodgkin’s lymphoma and though it went into remission, it resulted in life long health problems.

He began work as a Van Wert volunteer firefighter in the 1980s before driving truck at Schuld Mfg. He retired from Honda of America in Anna. Gary enjoyed camping at Huggy Bear, driving his black Jeep and golf cart around and was always a jokester. He enjoyed his family and sharing activities with Faith, especially going to dirt track races. Gary was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Eagles Lodge in Delphos.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert on Thursday, October 15, 2026. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service starting at 11:30 a.m. with John Schleh leading the service.

Preferred memorials are to the St. Rita’s Mercy Health 4th Floor ICU.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.