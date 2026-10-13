Knights prep for home finale vs. Bulldogs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

CONVOY — Friday night will mark the final home game of the season for Crestview and as far as opponents go, they don’t get much tougher.

Defending NWC Columbus Grove (7-1, 4-1 NWC) will come to Convoy and while the Bulldogs are a game behind Lima Central Catholic in the conference standings, it’s still a team that remains ranked among the top 10 in Ohio in Division VI. The only was at home to LCC, 13-6, in Week No. 4.

Columbus Grove has posted some impressive numbers this season. The Bulldogs are ranked third among NWC teams in scoring (37 ppg) and second in points allowed (12.9 ppg). Columbus Grove is the top rushing team in the NWC (246 ypg) and is second against the run, allowing just 103 yards per outing.

“They are a very tough, physical opponent that is also well coached,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “They don’t do anything fancy, but they play sound fundamental football. Combine that with their size and athleticism, it makes for a very good football team. We will have to match their physicality early on and not allow them to gain momentum.”

Noah Woodruff (58) is one of nine Crestview seniors that will play one final home game. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The Bulldogs have a 1-2-3 punch in the running game, with Brody McCluer leading the way with 94 carries for 623 yards and six touchdowns. Gavin Baxter has been dynamic, racking up 572 yards and eight touchdowns on just 34 carries, while Ryan Palte has 57 carries for 317 yards and three scores. Palte, a freshman quarterback, hasn’t been called on often to throw the ball but he’s been efficient, completing 49-of-84 attempts for 716 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“Our freshman quarterback is doing well,” Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer said. “There are certainly things he needs to improve on but we are doing our best to not put too much on him right now.”

Baxter is the leading receiver with 18 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns, while Alex Meyer had 14 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

A win on Friday keeps Columbus Grove in the hunt for a share of the title, but the Bulldogs will need some help. Regardless, Schafer acknowledged that the NWC is more challenging than in previous seasons, with three state ranked teams, plus other teams that have been competitive.

“The NWC is really, really good,” Schafer stated. “Look at the non-conference schedule and the outcome and you’ll see a different record than years past. I think the other thing is the confidence in the league, teams feel like they are good and feel like they can play with the top of the league.”

“Our kids have been shocked to see teams play us so hard – we are getting everyone’s best each week and it has been extremely difficult for us to fight for the record we have,” he added. “I think the biggest thing we’ve done well is rise to the challenge. We’ve had to up our game and I feel our kids have done it for the most part.”

After a 49-12 loss to state ranked Bluffton, the Knights enter Friday’s game 2-6 (2-3 NWC). In the game against Bluffton, Cash Hammons entered the game at quarterback in the first half, replacing freshman Calin Balliet, who tried to power through an injury from the previous game.

“With Cal getting banged up at Jefferson, we started to get Cash more reps at practice in case we needed him in a pinch,” Harting explained. “He came in and quite frankly exceeded expectations. He brings a combination of size, athleticism and a very strong arm to the table at quarterback. I expect him to take some snaps these next two games.”

Hammons finished the game 16-of-28 for 186 yards, one touchdown and an interception and rushed for 33 yards and a score on 12 carries. In the same game, freshman wide receiver Beau Lichtensteiger had 10 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, upping his season totals to 40 catches, 456 yards and five touchdowns.

“Despite his age, his skill set that he has at receiver is well beyond his years,” Harting said. “His ability to make contested catches and control his body is truly a sight to see. Going from playing middle school football to varsity football is a huge jump, especially when it comes to the speed and physicality of the game. That is where he has made the biggest strides this season.”

“Offensively they try to stay balanced,” Schafer said of the Knights. “It will be important to take away one area of the game and force them to be one dimensional. Crestview is going to try and bring some pressure on defense. I see them mixing things up and trying to confuse us.”

For nine Crestview seniors, it will be their final home game – WR/DB Jacoby Gallimore, RB/DB Hayden Waltmire, WR/LB Kaden Gause, OL/DL Sebastian Craig, OL/DL Kale Lichtensteiger, OL/DL Noah Woodruff, OL/DL Will Sheets, OL/DL Denver McDougall, and OL/DL Evan Myers.

“This group of seniors is very special for me, they were freshman the first year I took over the program,” Harting said. “It’s awesome to see how far they have come as football players and even more exciting to see what wonderful young men they have grown up to be. They have done a great job working hard and continuing to give great effort and leadership throughout the season.”

Information provided by Columbus Grove/NWC statistician shows Columbus Grove is 30-7-1 all time against the Knights, including 14-4 in games played at Crestview. Going back 10 years, the Knights won games in 2016 (28-25) and 2017 (36-13), but have since dropped dropped eight straight, including 38-0 last year.