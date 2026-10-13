OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 8

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COLUMBUS — Week No. 8 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the eighth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

Best of the Best

-Celina improved to 8-0 with a 42-0 win over Lima Bath on Homecoming/Senior Night at Celina Stadium, but the big story of the night was the return of senior quarterback Parker Wynk. Wynk suffered a spinal injury when trying to recover a fumble just before halftime of the season opener against St. Henry. Wynk was taken off the field on a stretcher and flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a laminoplasty to widen the spinal canal after the discovery of spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal). Initially paralyzed, Wynk has made strides in rehabilitation at the Wexner Medical Center and Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital at Ohio State University and walked across the field for the pregame senior night festivities and as a captain for the coin toss.

-Arcanum’s MJ Macy ran the ball 41 times and had 270 yards and six touchdowns against Northeastern, Indiana. Raysean Miles caught 11 passes for 118 yards.

-In North Baltimore’s 66-21 win over Cory-Rawson, senior quarterback Luke Long completed 21-of-25 passes for 347 yard and four touchdowns, Zander South caught 10 passes for 230 yards and two TDs, and running back Trevor Walter, who rushed for 148 yards, set a school single-game scoring record with 32 points by scoring four touchdowns and running in four two-point conversions.

-Cincinnati McNicholas’ Max Orlando becomes the first Rocket ever to score an offensive TD, defensive TD, and force 3 turnovers in same game.

-Eastern Cincinnati Conference rivals Turpin and Lebanon engaged in a wild offensive shootout for the second straight year. Turpin won 63-60 in a game which featured 1,340 combined offensive yards. For Turpin, QB Will Schmittauer threw for six touchdowns and rushed for two. He also rushed for a 60-yard score, finishing with a 33-for-42 day with 532 yards passing and 132 more on the ground. Callan Poland hauled in 17 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

-David Dupee, Wyoming’s senior quarterback, completed 7 of 10 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-0 win against Finneytown. His 73 career touchdown passes are a school record, surpassing 2019 Mr. Football Evan Prater.

-Wyatt Kirk from Clermont Northeastern, in a game where his Rockets didn’t complete a pass, Kirk led them a 13-6 win over Bethel-Tate with 143 yards on five carries, including a 76-yard score.

-Wyatt Taviano of Lima Perry ran the ball 34 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-6 win over Upper Scioto Valley.

-Tanner Vogt of Ottawa-Glandorf completed 17 of his 22 passes for 226 yards and touchdown, adding 112 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in a 38-26 win over Van Wert.

-Hillsdale freshman linebacker Mason Sloan tied the single-game program record with 24 tackles in Friday’s 34-7 win at Rittman. Sloan leads the Falcons (7-1, 4-1 Wayne County Athletic League) with 92 stops on the season. Hillsdale hosts Norwayne (5-3, 5-0) on Friday.

-Plymouth’s Weston Kamann completed 16-of-20 passes for 371 yards (which is exactly 200 more passing yards than the Big Red had all of last season) and four touchdowns in the Big Red’s 42-36 Northern 8 football win over Danbury. Lincoln Distl caught seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns while Isaiah Miller caught four passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Keegan Beverly caught four passes for 104 yards. Miller also ran for 40 yards on nine carries with a touchdown and Distl added 44 yards on nine carries with a score. Defensively, Beverly had 19 tackles while Miller had 17 tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack. Kamann had an interception on defense as well.

-The three-time defending Southern Ohio Conference Division II champion Wheelersburg Pirates, which own 38 all-time SOC championships, extended their conference winning streak to now 21 games on Friday night – with a come-from-behind 27-20 triumph at Waverly. The host Tigers are the only SOC II opponent to score on Wheelersburg this season, as Wheelersburg’s last loss in league play was the regular-season finale for 2022 -14-7 at archrival Portsmouth West. They were 6-0 in league play the past two seasons, after winning all five league tilts in 2023 – as Oak Hill canceled its game with Wheelersburg that year. The Pirates have scored no fewer than 27 points as part of this league winning streak – after previously posting back-to-back-to-back shutouts for the first time as part of it. Wheelersburg will host Minford on Friday night for its next SOC II tilt.

-Portsmouth senior quarterback Camron Williams completed 21-of-26 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, in the Trojans’ 43-35 Ohio Valley Conference shootout victory over Rock Hill - inside Portsmouth High School’s Trojan Coliseum on Friday night. Mekhi Berry made seven receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

-The Symmes Valley Vikings scored all 49 of their points on Friday night at Sciotoville East in the opening quarter, and ended up winning 49-0 in their Southern Ohio Conference Division I game at East’s Allard Park. The Vikings are now 8-0 for the first time since 2021, when they went 9-0 that season – with two games canceled and one replaced. Seven of the Vikings’ eight wins, sans their 35-7 victory over visiting Pike Eastern in week seven, have come via way of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule for the entire second half. Symmes Valley junior quarterback Bronx Carpenter, after his first seven games throwing for over 310 yards and four touchdowns in each, completed 4-of-7 passes for 63 yards and one score against East. Carpenter has now completed 136-of-189 passes with 38 touchdowns on the season, and already has 2,375 passing yards. Sophomore placekicker Miguel Ferreira made all five of his extra-point attempts on Friday night, marking a fourth game this season in which he has made at least 5-of-5 extra-point attempts. His career high is 8-of-9 extra points in a 62-6 win at Franklin Furnace Green. The Vikings are now 16-2 in their last 18 regular-season games, remain atop the Division VII Region 27 computer ratings, and have unofficially clinched at least a first-round home game for the state playoffs.

Additional top accomplishments from around Ohio

-Ottawa-Glandorf’s season of redemption continued with a 38-26 Western Buckeye League victory over Van Wert. The Titans were 0-10 in 2025, but are now 8-0 overall, 7-0 in the WBL and will host Celina (8-0, 7-0 WBL) on Friday with a chance to gain at least a share of the league title.

-Oscar Salsburey of Ottawa-Glandorf ran the ball 15 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-26 win over Van Wert.

-Jett Warner of Celina completed 6 of 7 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns, adding 61 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries in a 42-0 win over Bath.

-Noah Talmadge of Celina had 14 carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Bath.

-Dyllan Fink of St. Marys had 27 carries for 221 yards and a touchdown in a 42-31 win over Shawnee.

-Tyler Holsinger of St. Marys had 20 carries for 122 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-31 win over Shawnee.

-Bluffton quarterback Tayte Giesige passed for 101 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Crestview, passing Mitchell Ault (2012-2015) for Bluffton’s career record for passing yards.

-Parker Lovell of Bluffton ran the ball 19 times for 146 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-12 win over Crestview, eclipsing the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season with 25 total touchdowns.

-Miles McDorman of Allen East ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 49-12 win over Spencerville.

-Gavin Baxter of Columbus Grove ran the ball five times for 153 yards and pair of touchdowns, adding a 60-yard receiving touchdown on his lone catch in a 35-20 win over Fort Loramie.

-Tanner Eilerman of Fort Loramie made nine catches for 133 yards and a touchdown in a 35-20 loss to Columbus Grove.

-St. Henry’s Drew Langenkamp rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns and added a 38-yard interception return touchdown in the Redskins’ 48-12 win over Minster.

-Camden Griesdorn rushed for 94 yards and four touchdowns (increasing his season total to 23) as Maria Stein Marion Local won its 66th straight regular season contest 42-7 at New Bremen.

-Leipsic beat Elmwood 49-0 to clinch at least a share of its first Blanchard Valley Conference football championship since 2011. Leipsic’s defense, which has allowed just 20 points in eight games, pitched its fifth shutout and Vikings receiver Avery Paris (5 recps., 83 yards, 1 TD) established school career records for touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

-Van Buren quarterback Cooper Hanna had 20 carries for 349 yards and four touchdowns and completed 6-of-7 passes for another 47 yards in a 44-3 win over (Mount Blanchard) Riverdale.

-Shelby’s Michael Shepherd ran for 211 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns while also competing 7-of-12 passes for 120 yards and two more scores in the Whippets’ 41-7 MOAC football win over Ontario. The Whippets have now won 31 straight regular-season games, third longest streak in the state and 25 straight home games, fifth in the state. Brady Bowman caught four passes for 77 yards and a score and ran for a five-yard touchdown of his own. Casyn Koch caught a 6-yard TD and had an interception on defense while Kayden Paz also added an INT.

-Clear Fork’s Nash Evans ran for 161 yards on six carries with a touchdown in the Colts’ 20-14 MOAC win over Highland. Marcus Hoeflich completed two passes for 55 yards and a score and ran for 75 yards on 15 carries. Alex Schlosser ran for a touchdown and Quentin Rinehart caught a 35-yard touchdown pass. Hoeflich and Trey Sellers both had interceptions on defense while Sellers had two tackles for loss and Schlosser had 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack to his credit.

-Leipsic quarterback Marc Kirkendall completed 16 of his 20 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elmwood.

-Marquis Williams of Leipsic scored three touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Elmwood, two on the ground and one through the air.

-Avery Paris of Leipsic made five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 win over Elmwood, breaking Leipsic’s record for career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on Friday night.

-Wyatt Dennis from Harrison turned 16 carries into 143 yards and a touchdown, leading Harrison to a 20-7 win against Talawanda.

-Kaden Estep of Elder finished 22 of 36 for 390 yards and two touchdowns in Elder’s 30-27 win over Highlands. Estep led a game-winning drive in the final minute of regulation. He also ran for 66 yards and a score.

-Chase Even of Badin led a bounce back 49-20 win against Carroll. Even tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.

-Juice Glover-Brown from Moeller provided the juice, running for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the 43-21 win over St. Ignatius.

-Davis Koehler of Mariemont, the junior quarterback, had season-highs with 13 completions, 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 22-14 win at Reading.

-Mason Reed of Lebanon was 20-of-29 for 321 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the back-and-forth 63-60 loss to Turpin.

-Eric Ruther, a Fairfield senior, had three interceptions in a 21-10 win at Mason, giving him seven picks for the year and five in the last two weeks.

-Ty Thomas of Sycamore threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns as the Aviators snapped a 23-game losing streak.

-Key’Sean Torbert from Princeton was 10-of-13 in the air for 176 yards and four touchdowns, with a 33-yard rushing touchdown, as Princeton beat Hamilton 60-6 to stay undefeated.

-Logan Von Holle, a St. Xavier senior, led the Bombers to a 38-14 win over La Salle, catching six passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns from 64, 38 and 38 yards out.

-Oliver Young led Kings over Milford 31-28 as Young ran 19 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair in the third quarter to tie then give Kings the lead.

-Lakota West senior running back Kenyon Norman set the school career record with his 50th touchdown in a 48-0 win over Colerain. The Northwestern commit rushed for 182 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns, and also had a receiving touchdown.

-Colton Cooper of Williamsburg had five catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 69-18 win over Blanchester which improved the Wildcats to 7-1.

-Charles Alexander of Withrow intercepted three passes and had a 69-yard TD catch in a 33-0 win over Aiken.

-Ty Thomas of Sycamore threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns, including one in the final minute, as the Aviators snapped a 23-game losing streak with 36-35 win over Oak Hills. He also rushed for 80 yards and a TD.

-Eric Ruther of Fairfield had three interceptions in a 21-10 win at Mason, giving him seven picks for the year and five in the last two weeks.

-Jamier Brown of Wayne High School recently passed Matt Wilcox record for career touchdowns for the school. The old record was 48, and Brown now has 49 with two games left in the regular season. They defeated Miamisburg 52-21 in Week 8.

-RJ May, receiver for East Palestine, surpassed Brandon Kemp for career receiving yards with 1,808 on the season. He is a record holder in three categories for the school: 1,860 receiving yards, 27 receiving touchdowns, and 138 receptions. They have a record of 5-3 record entering week 8 after defeating Pymatuning Valley, 29-28.

-Shad Davis of Canton McKinley continues to dominate on both sides of the ball. In defeating the Lake Blue Streaks, 34-7, he carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards and one touchdown. On defense, he had 5 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one PBU.

-Nelsonville-York quarterback Cameron Sullivan completed 24-of-27 passes for 394 yards and six touchdowns, while Weston Wheatley made 10 receptions for 142 yards and four touchdowns, in the Buckeyes’ 49-7 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory over Alexander on Friday night. For Sullivan, he tied his school record for six touchdown passes in a single game, which he set last week in a 48-0 shutout at Wellston. The 394 passing yards against Alexander is a new school record for passing yards in a single game. Sullivan already owns the most career touchdown passes at Nelsonville-York, as he extended that record to 48 for a career. In addition, the undefeated Buckeyes won their 23rd consecutive regular-season game, while head coach Rusty Richards won his 100th career game, including now 93 at Nelsonville-York. He has been head coach of the Buckeyes since 2016, as he also coached two years at Racine Southern in 2000 and 2001, winning seven games there.

-The Athens Bulldogs defeated the visiting Wellston Golden Rockets 60-8 on Friday night at Athens High School’s Joe Burrow Stadium in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division game. Tyriq Cunningham caught five passes for 119 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for a 5-yard touchdown on his only carry, and returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs’ quarterback Briar Thomas completed 11-of-15 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing four times for 45 yards. Athens is now 7-1, and on a six-game win streak.

-The Meigs Eastern Eagles defeated the visiting Trimble Tomcats 55-30 on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game. Parker Durst, the junior running back, broke the 1,000 yards rushing mark for the season with 260 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Durst now has 1,148 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 carries for the year, which is a 12.89 yards per carry average. Kyler Basham added 245 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries against Trimble, as the running back tandem combined for 505 rushing yards in the 25-point win. Basham has 22 total touchdowns and two two-point conversions for 136 total points on the season, as he needs just four points to surpass the single-season school record of 140 – set by running back Rylee Barrett in 2023. Basham also has 1,255 rushing yards on the season, and needs 250 to break Barrett’s single-season rushing record, which was also established in 2023.

-The South Point Pointers fell behind to the visiting Coal Grove Hornets 30-19 at halftime on Friday night, but outscored the defending OVC champions 29-6 in the second half – en route to a 48-36 OVC victory at South Point’s Alumni Field. Senior standout running back Landon Vance rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns on only 10 carries, including first-half touchdown runs of 63 and 62 yards. Robert Napier added 93 rushing yards on 15 carries. South Point is now 7-1 for the first time in over 30 years, and can cinch at least a share of its first OVC football championship since 2001 – with a win over visiting Portsmouth on Friday night. A South Point win over Portsmouth, combined with a Coal Grove victory at Fairland, means the Pointers are outright OVC champions.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers pitched a second consecutive shutout on Friday night, winning at Division VI Harvest Prep 38-0 at the Warriors’ Jack Johnson Stadium. Last week, the Fighting Tigers blanked Bloomington South of Indiana 37-0, as Ironton opened the season with a 42-0 shutout at fellow Division V Williamsburg. The Fighting Tigers are now 7-1, remain atop the Division V and Region 19 computer ratings, and have unofficially clinched a first-round bye for the state playoffs. They are now 4-1 all-time against the Warriors, with Friday night’s win being the first in the regular season. Wyatt Wolfe was 10-of-15 passing for 210 yards, and completed a 40-yard touchdown strike to Boston College commit Kayden Edwards, who made six receptions for 103 yards. Tyson Harvey had a fumble recovery, an interception, rushed for a touchdown and made a 31-yard reception for a first down to convert a fake punt. While the Warriors are now 2-6, they had not been blanked all season despite playing an extremely challenging schedule, until Ironton did so on Friday night. Ironton has scored at least 35 points in all but one of its games thus far.

-Union Local’s Brody Perzanowski had quite a night last Friday as he not only broke the Jets’ single-game rushing mark with 316 yards against Buckeye Local. In the process, he became the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference’s all-time leading rusher with 6,165 yards, surpassing Weir’s Quincy Wilson’s mark of 6,161. Perzanowski, a senior, was also the Homecoming King.

-Barnesville’s Trey Toliver ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the Shamrocks moved to 8-0 with a 25-21 victory over Martins Ferry, who fell to 7-1. Toliver, a senior, scored on runs of 1, 7 and 42 yards. The final score was the game-winner as Barnesville stopped Martins Ferry twice inside the 5-yard line in the final seconds. Toliver now has 4,838 career rushing yards.

-Shadyside’s Colt Cook ran for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 7-1 with a 33-7 win at Caldwell. Cook had scoring runs of 14 and 38 yards and also caught a 11-yard TD pass.

-River’s Wyatt Stalder scored seven touchdowns and converted a two-point run as the Pilots walloped visiting Shenandoah, 62-36.

-Springboro got 10 catches and 159 yards by Kru Collins, his last of the game being a 31-yard touchdown reception to propel his team past Kettering Fairmont 21-14. Cooper Murdock completed 19 of 23 passes for 227 yards and also ran for another 84 yards.

-Huber Heights Wayne got 319 yards passing and another 44 rushing while accounting for four total touchdowns by Kye Graham in a 52-21 win against Miamisburg. Brayden Carpenter rushed for 155 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown in the losing effort for the Vikings.

-AJ Taylor ran in three touchdowns for Centerville and had an interception in a 42-17 win against Clayton Northmont.

-Springfield’s Braylon Keyes scored all three touchdowns in a 21-0 win for the Wildcats at Beavercreek. He ran in a 20-yard end around for the game’s first score. Keyes went on to return two punts to the house to extend his team’s lead.

-Troy’s Camryn Mangas caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns, ran for another 67 yards on two carries, and returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown in a 49-0 win against Sidney.

-Tyler Thompson of Xenia ran for three touchdowns, and DeMarco Ruffin caught 10 passes for 173 yards and a score as the Buccaneers beat Fairborn 44-30.

-Bellbrook got 12 carries, 121 yards rushing and four touchdowns by Bronson Epifano in a 56-0 win at Monroe. Kenton Gerdes added another 115 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, in addition to two catches for 60 yards.

-Brookville and Eaton players stuffed the box score in a 62-48 win for the Eagles. Eaton’s Isaiah Goeke went 21-for-25 for 328 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 147 yards on 14 carries and four touchdowns. Haydn Scott caught nine passes for 164 yards and two TDs, and Sawyer Keating had eight receptions and 114 yards. Brookville’s Carson Collins completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two TDs and also ran for 81 yards. Lucas Chambers caught nine passes for 120 yards. Ike McSurley ran the ball 19 times for 81 yards and two TDs.

-Kenyon Norman ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns and also had his first TD reception of the season as Lakota West beat Colrain 49-0.

-Chase Even of Hamilton Badin ran five of his eight touches for a touchdown and amassed 186 yards on the ground in a 49-20 win against Dayton Carroll.

-Jaiven Manley ran in the go-ahead score for Dayton Chaminade Julienne in the final minutes of its 14-10 against Bishop Fenwick. Anthony Clemens, Jr. made 10 tackles with 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss for CJ.

-DeGraff Riverside had three players rush for more than 100 yards against Troy Christian. Justin Mazariegos had 181 yards and a touchdown, Gunner Carpenter went for 125 yards and two scores, and Dylan Trimble added 116 yards and another two scores.

-Camden Preble Shawnee’s Kody Clark had 20 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-27 win against Lewisburg Tri-County North.

-Mason Cordle had 156 yards on five carries and two touchdowns for New Paris National Trail. Jonah Brinkley also had 118 yards on six carries and another two TDs.

-Silas Krabill ran for 211 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns in a 49-14 West Liberty-Salem win against Triad.

-Danny Hoke of St. Paris Graham broke the school’s all-time career rushing records with his 14 carry, 145-yard performance against Springfield Shawnee.

-Grady Hesson completed 8 of 9 passes for 161 yards and rushed for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Beverly Fort Frye Cadets’ 42-0 victory over Washington County rival Marietta. Tytan Waller had two catches for 96 yards. Clayton Tullius intercepted two Tiger passes.

-Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph’s D’Angelo White, a Louisville commit at tight end, put up 191 yards and three TDs on five receptions in the Vikings’ 35-28 win at Youngstown.

-Maple Heights’ Kentsten Staten totaled six touchdowns in a 40-0 road win against his former school, Bedford. Staten, a Toledo recruit, threw for 160 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 143 yards and three TDs. Defensively, he recovered a fumble and had two PBUs with a TFL at safety.

-Painesville Riverside’s Dominic Bottiggi powered the Beavers’ 50-31 win at Brunswick with 231 yards and five TDs on 23 carries. It kept them tied atop the Greater Cleveland Conference with Mentor and Strongsville.

-Avon Lake sophomore Chris Gaulding scored on a 98-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter to ignite Avon Lake in a 35-21 victory at North Ridgeville. He scored twice with 218 yards on seven receptions.

-Cleveland Glenville junior safety Jaquan Gibson’s pick-six in the second quarter sent Glenville on its way to a 26-0 shutout on the road against Archbishop Hoban. A junior, Gibson returned his interception 90 yards to flip the complexion of the game. He nearly had another interception in the third quarter before securing the second one. The Tarblooders’ defense came up with three interceptions, including one by junior Jaylen Edwards.

-Rocky River’s Tristin Hughes became his school’s all-time receptions leader in the Pirates’ win 48-19 against Westlake. The Kentucky commit now has 110 receptions, eclipsing the mark of 109 receptions set in 2014 by Patrick Conners. Hughes had seven receptions for 93 yards. He finished with two touchdowns and 121 yards on 10 touches against the Demons.

-Lakewood St. Edward quarterback Langston Lucas’ totals in a 63-46 win vs. Clarkson Football North are ideal for fantasy football on Sundays — 232 yards passing and four TDs on 10 of 13 attempts, plus 125 yards rushing and three TDs on 11 carries.

-Garfield Heights senior quarterback Jariah Morgan didn’t throw a pass in the Bulldogs’ 44-19 win against Warrensville Heights. Instead, he ran for their first two touchdowns and finished with five of them. Morgan rushed for 219 yards on 16 carries.

-Parma Heights Holy Name’s Kayden Parker scored three times on long runs to pace the Green Wave in a 33-14 win against Elyria Catholic. The junior finished with 247 yards rushing on 16 carries. He also had seven tackles, including two TFL as an outside linebacker.

-For the second consecutive game, Granville senior Luke Bosse scored touchdowns in three different ways. He caught a 12-yard TD pass, had a 97-yard pick six and also had a 2-yard scoring run as the Blue Aces beat Watkins Memorial 41-7 on homecoming. Bosse was also crowned homecoming king.

-Johnstown senior Ryan Sager continues to rack up yardage and touchdowns. He ran for 234 yards and four scores, the latter two of 18 and 30 yards coming in a fourth-quarter comeback for a 28-17 win against Heath.

-Licking Valley junior Dylan Keeley scored six touchdowns, in the first half, in a 56-20 win against Licking Heights. He had TD runs of 3, 1, 1, 2, 52 and 10 yards before sitting out the second half, after piling up 170 yards on 14 carries for the 8-0 Panthers.

-Leipsic remained unbeaten Friday night, rolling to a 56-0 victory over Arcadia to improve to 8-0 on the season. Quarterback Marc Kirkendall completed 16 of 20 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Avery Paris caught five passes for 84 yards and a score, while Marquis Williams added two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown, along with two rushing scores on four carries. Aaron Hazelton rushed 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 20 yards. The Vikings’ defense limited the opposition to just 33 total yards while recording its fifth shutout of the season.

-Kaden Bish ran for 138 yards and scored three times as Mohawk (6-0, 7-1) enhanced its chances at a share of the Northern 10 Athletic Conference crown and a high seed in the OHSAA playoffs, downing Colonel Crawford 31-27. Bish, who had been limited earlier this season, got things going early with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Andon Clouse and then a 12-yard run as Mohawk built a 24-7 halftime lead. He added an 8-yard run in the second quarter, set up by a 41-yard burst a play earlier. Crawford’s Parker Weithman caught an 80-yard TD from Gabe Stratton and threw a 72-yard touchdown to Tyler Lash.