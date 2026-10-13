Real estate transfers 10/5-10/9/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between October 5-9, 2026.

Gerry L. Grogg Irrevocable Trust, Gerry L. Grogg Irrevocable Trust TR, Barbara J. Grogg Irrevocable Trust, Barbara J. Grogg Irrevocable Trust TR, Shanna Maynard TR, Alana Washington TR to Brandi Bowers, Kylie Williams – a portion of Section 25 in Tully Township.

Ebbing Family Living Trust, Ebbing Family Living Trust TR, Joshua M. Ebbing TR, Natasha M. Ebbing TR, Natasha Ebbing TR to Brady Gregory – Van Wert inlots, lot 2692.

David R. Dancer, Jill M. Dancer to Coby Anspach, Torance Searfoss – Delphos inlots, lot 612.

Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to PCR Rentals LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2185.

Nicholas J. Sloan, Lisa A. Sloan to SKC Holdings III LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 150.

Mary C. Barna to Travis D. Rowe, Tammy K. Rowe – Ohio City inlots, lot 598.

Cherylee Sawmiller, Christine Sawmiller ATTY, Cherylee Sawmiller ATTY to Sawmiller Daughters Farms LLC – a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 18 in Jennings Township.

Oribel Perl, Oribel M. Perl, Gary Perl, Gary L. Perl to Perl Family Trust, Perl Family Trust TR, Oribel M. Perl TR, Gary L. Perl TR – a portion of Section 33 in Union Township.

Roger J. Hoffman, Janis A. Hoffman to Shawna Wollet – Van Wert inlots, lot 673.

Shirley A. Semer, Shirley A. Elzey, John E. Semer, Shirley Semer to Larry L. Drange, Hollie A. Drange – Van Wert inlots, lot 3900.

Turner Witten, Turner C. Witten to TCW Legacy LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 732.

Kent J. Schaadt to Kent J. Schaadt Irrevocable Trust, Kent J. Schaadt Irrevocable Trust TR, Spencer Schaadt TR – a portion of Section 28 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 18 in Washington Township.

Debolt Family Farms LLC to Gregory P. Miller – a portion of Section 31 in Harrison Township.

Joy A. Cox Living Trust, Joy A. Cox Living Trust TR, Jerald Cox TR, Martha Cox TR, Martha A. Cox TR, Jerald W. Cox TR to Flatrock Farms – a portion of Section 9 in Harrison Township.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns to Richmark Rental Properties LLC – Delphos inlots, lot 415.

Michael J. Vining, Brooke N. Vining to Evan R. Wells, Rachel L. Wells – a portion of Section 6 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Gary D. Keysor, estate of Kathy Jo Keysor to Kenn J. Keysor, Michael W. Keysor – a portion of Section 4 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 4 in Hoagland Township; a portion of Section 8 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 8 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 27 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 28 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 32 in Hoaglin Township.

Jacob Hall, Kyndal Hall to Kale F. Roe – a portion of Section 6 in Willshire Township.