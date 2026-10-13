Soccer: Lancers fall to Riverdale

VW independent sports

Jaxton Hammons scored a goal for Lincolnview but the Lancers fell to Riverdale 2-1 on Tuesday.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the result,” Lincolnview head coach Eli Alvarez said. “I thought our guys competed well after halftime but at this point in the season, we have to find ways to turn close games into wins. We have some things to clean up and with tournament play approaching, it’s important that we learn from tonight and continue getting better.”

The Lancers (3-9-1) will travel to Ada on Thursday.