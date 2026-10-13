Volleyball: C’view wins, Lancers, VW fall

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Wapakoneta 1

WAPAKONETA — Crestview started a busy week with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-27, 25-22 win at Wapakoneta on Monday.

Kaci Gregory had 21 kills and 18 digs, both team highs, and went 20-of-21 at the service line with five aces. Kaylee Owens added 11 kills and Ayla Kreischer and finished with nine digs and seven kills and went 16-of-17 serving with a pair of aces. Nora Perkins and Kinley Crider finished with 24 and 17 assists.

Crestview (11-8) will be back in action tonight as the Lady Knights host Ottoville and honor their two seniors, Kaci Gregory and Lainey Gardner who will compete in their final home match of the regular season. JV start time will be 5:30 p.m. On Wednesday, Crestview will travel to Allen East to compete for an outright NWC championship. A match at Archbold on Thursday will close out the regular season.

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 1

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Rangers defeated Lincolnview 26-24, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19 in a hard fought match on Monday.

Kara Suever and Brooklyn Byrne finished with 25 and 12 kills, with Byrne adding 17 digs and six blocks. Joey-Kate Carey had 15 digs and Aubrey Miller logged 10 digs and four aces. Makynlee Dickinson had 42 assists.

Lincolnview (14-6) will host Defiance on Thursday.

Antwerp 3 Van Wert 1

Antwerp defeated Van Wert 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-14 on Monday.

Game statistics were not available.