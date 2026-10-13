YWCA launches Phase II of campaign

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced the launch of the second phase of its yearlong YW 110 Anniversary celebration, with a goal of raising $50,000 toward its capital campaign to fund a new facility.

The first phase of the anniversary celebration recently concluded with a reverse raffle and celebration at R Place Stone Grill. Thanks to proceeds from the event and other recent capital campaign contributions, the YWCA has already raised 15 percent of its $50,000 goal in just six weeks.

The second phase of this special anniversary initiative invites 110 donors to contribute $11 per month for 12 months. If all 110 donor spots are filled, the initiative will generate over $14,000 bringing the YWCA significantly closer to its $50,000 fundraising goal for this sub-campaign by September, 2027.

“For about the cost of a specialty coffee or a drive-through lunch, an $11 monthly donation can make a meaningful impact when combined with contributions from others at the same level,” said Kimberly Laudick, President and CEO of the YWCA of Van Wert County. “If we can secure 110 donors at this level, it will propel us nearly halfway toward our $50,000 goal.”

Through this initiative, the YWCA hopes to demonstrate how small, recurring gifts can make a significant difference when a community comes together. Every monthly donation advances the organization’s Capital Campaign bringing one the YW one step closer to a new facility that will serve the needs of the organization and the community for years to come.

“We hope to show that every contribution to this campaign, no matter how large or small, becomes part of a lasting legacy and strengthens our entire community,” Laudick said.

Individuals interested in becoming one of the 110 monthly donors at the $11 level can establish recurring donations through the YWCA’s online donation platform at https://ywcavanwertcounty.betterworld.org/.

“Several additional giving levels are available on the site, including one-time contributions and donation options that provide recognition on the donor wall in our new facility,” Laudick said. “Each and every gift brings us closer to a facility where survivors can recover from trauma in a dignified living space and our youth programs can flourish and grow.”

The YWCA of Van Wert County is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County and partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.