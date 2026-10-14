AG sues two home improvement firms

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson has filed separate lawsuits against two Ohio home-improvement companies that allegedly took down payments from consumers but failed to provide the services promised or performed subpar work.

One lawsuit seeks to help nine consumers who reported paying a combined $140,000 to Journey Home Restoration in Lorain County. The other involves five consumers who reported more than $60,000 in combined losses to The Metal Roof Company in central Ohio.

Andy Wilson

“When Ohioans pay for contractors to repair their homes, they trust those contractors to follow through,” Wilson said. “Not doing the work is not acceptable.”

Journey Home Restoration

The state’s lawsuit against Journey Home Restoration and its owner, Jason Kaczur, alleges that the company accepted the $140,000 from the nine customers for roofing, siding and gutter projects that were not completed. It was filed in Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

Kaczur and Journey Home Restoration have maintained a high public profile in northeastern Ohio, including appearances on local TV programs promoting the company’s home-improvement work and community involvement.

The lawsuit, which seeks financial relief on behalf of the nine consumers, cites multiple violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act.

The Metal Roof Company

The lawsuit again The Metal Roofing Company and its owner, Danile Toland, maintains that the company performed substandard and defective roofing work for some consumers and failed to respond when consumers reported problems with their roofs. In one case, the company allegedly accepted payment for a new roof but did not begin the project.

The company, which sells and installs metal roofing, operates in central Ohio. The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has heard from five consumers who report combined losses of more than $60,000. Because the business appears to remain in operation, Wilson’s office is asking other consumers who may have experienced similar problems to come forward.