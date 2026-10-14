Betty Ann Williams

Betty Ann Williams, 83, of rural Van Wert passed away Tuesday morning October 13, 2026, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on April 7, 1943, in Van Wert the daughter of Lloyd McKee and Delori Irene (Neiferd) Kohn, who both preceded her in death. On November 3, 1961, she married Wayne Edwin Williams who survives.

Betty Williams

Other family members include three sons, Joel D. (Jennifer) Williams of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Mike (Wendi) Williams of Fort Wayne, and Mark (Melissa) Williams of Van Wert; a sister, Wanda L. Schaffner of Toledo; nine grandchildren, Ericka Heppeard, Brandon Williams, Caleb Williams, Zachariah Williams, Nathan T. Williams, Kelsey Gehron, Nathan L. Williams, Joshua Williams and Schealissa Baxter; 18 great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Richard L. Williams; a brother, Larry Don Kohn, and a sister, Mary Ellen Kohn.

Betty was a 1961 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She worked at Central Mutual Insurance Company, Van Wert Manufacturing and was a partner for Williams Construction for 47 years. Betty was a lifetime member of the Promise Church (formerly the Apostolic Church) and was a Sunday School teacher and children’s church teacher along with VBS Director.

Her most favorite pastime was family gatherings, spending time with all the grandkids and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. She loved playing games with all of them even if a little cheating was involved. Grandma days were fun with the granddaughters who all competed for the most “Favorite” status. Betty also enjoyed sneaking treats to her grand pups Roscoe and Charlie and chasing Roscoe through the house when he would steal her shoes. She always enjoyed the ladies gatherings at the church and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Promise Church in Van Wert with Pastor Aaron McGranahan officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: the Promise Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.