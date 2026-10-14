Crestview clinches outright NWC title

VW independent sports

HARROD — For the sixth time in as many years, Crestview has been crowned as Northwest Conference volleyball champions. The Lady Knights wrapped up a perfect conference season with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-10 over Allen East on Wednesday. It’s also the 25th NWC volleyball championship for Crestview, by far the most among conference teams.

“I’m so proud of this group of girls,” head coach Tammy Gregory said. “This was one of their team goals from the start of season and they knew they had to come together as a team every night, lock in and trust the process. Most importantly they trust each other on/off the court and understand their role at any given time. What an accomplishment for this team.”

Delanie Balliet was perfect from the service line, going 21-of-21 with two aces. Ayla Kreischer was 14-of-16 with two aces and Kinley Crider was 12-of-13 with an ace. Kreischer had 11 digs and Kaci Gregory had 20 kills and eight digs. Kaylee Owens finished with nine kills and Alecta Baxter added five kills. Nora Perkins had a team high 21 assists and Crider added 11.

Crestview (13-8, 7-0 NWC) will finish the regular season at Archbold Thursday night, making it the fourth match this week for the Lady Knights.