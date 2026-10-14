Defendants in court for sentencing, bond violations

VW independent staff

Four defendants appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for sentencing on Wednesday. Three of the defendants were previously convicted of drug charges. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Christopher Runyon, 50, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must seek and maintain employment, complete a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, consume no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, under random drug screens, and must pay court costs.

Joshua Burnett, 48, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for attempted trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony. He must perform 100 hours of community service, seek and maintain employment, complete a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, consume or possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random drug screens and pay court costs.

Raymond Bressler, 62, of Ohio City, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He must perform 50 hours of community service, complete a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, and was ordered to pay court costs.

Lorenzo Frye, 37, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for violating a protection order, a third degree felony. He must complete a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, consume or possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription and undergo random drug screens. He was also ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Two defendants were in court Wednesday for allegedly violating conditions of bond.

Kameron Cooper, 47, of Grover Hill, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 4.

Ernie Teman, 51, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered by Judge Burchfield to meet with probation twice a week. A pre-trial conference was set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27.