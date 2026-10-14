Fire Dept. to “push-in” new fire engine

VW independent staff

A longstanding fire service tradition – one that dates back to the days of horse-drawn apparatus – will be held in Van Wert later this month.

The Van Wert Fire Department will hold a push-in ceremony for the department’s new fire truck, Engine 3, at 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, at the fire department. The community is welcome to attend.

Back in the day, firefighters pushed their equipment back into the station by hand. Now, a push-in ceremony offers an opportunity to welcome our the department’s new fire engine and celebrate with the community.