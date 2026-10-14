LaRose releases early voting figures

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released the latest early voting numbers for the November 3 General Election, as reported daily by Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections.

The latest statewide totals as of Tuesday, October 13, include:

Early in-person ballots cast: 235,887

Absentee ballots returned: 74,883

Total early votes cast: 320,770

The Secretary of State’s Office also showed that as of midday Wednesday, 950 voters in Van Wert County had cast early in-person ballots at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. Another 893 mail-in ballots were requested by mail, and 98 were returned. A list of local issues and races can be found here.

“Ohioans are making their voting plans and casting their ballots, and our bipartisan election officials are ready to serve them,” LaRose said. “Whether voting early in person, by mail, or on Election Day, voters can have confidence that Ohio is prepared to deliver another secure and accessible election.”

Ohioans can follow voting trends throughout the election through the Secretary of State’s Absentee and Early Voting Dashboard, available at OhioSoS.gov/Data . The interactive dashboard allows voters, journalists, and researchers to explore statewide and county-level election data throughout the early voting period.

In addition to statewide data, users can dig deeper by easily accessing individual county data, demographic information, and more by clicking on the interactive map.

Early in-person voting continues through Sunday, November 1. Voters who have requested an absentee ballot are encouraged to return it promptly. All regular absentee ballots must be received by the voter’s county board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, November 3.