Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 9

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

A matchup of two 8-0 teams headlines the Week No. 9 high school football schedule. Ottawa-Glandorf will host Celina in a matchup of unbeatens, with the winner almost certainly claiming an outright WBL championship. That’s not the only big game on the schedule though. While the other big games don’t feature two undefeated teams, they do carry with them conference title implications and/or all-important computer playoff points. It should be an action-packed Friday night.

After three consecutive weeks of going 16-3, I went 17-2 last week (89.4 percent), which takes my overall season record to 135-41 (76.7 percent). The slow start to the season really hurt and unless I somehow go 38-0 over the last two week, I’m not going to hit or surpass my stated goal of at least 80 percent correct picks during the regular season. Perhaps playoff picks can help me get there.

Games of the Week

Coldwater (6-2) at St. Henry (5-3)

I’m a little surprised Coldwater is 6-2 at this point. What I mean by that is I thought the Cavaliers would be 8-0 or perhaps 7-1. However, one of the losses was at Minster in Week No. 5 (24-21), and the second loss was last week at home against suddenly surging Anna, 20-7. After back-to-back losses to open the season, St. Henry is 5-1, with the only loss coming to Marion Local. Last week, the Redskins posted an impressive 48-12 win over Minster. St. Henry’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 24-0 record (Celina, Archbold, Marion Local). This game should be a good one and it’s actually pretty difficult to project a winner. Coldwater losing two straight doesn’t sound right but it’s also hard to pick against St. Henry at this point. I’m trying not to overthink it so I’m going with my usual rule in games like this one – don’t pick against the home team in the MAC. I’m predicting the Redskins get the win.

The pick: St. Henry

Minster (6-2) at Marion Local (8-0)

Who can tell me the last time Marion Local lost a home regular season game? Anyone? The last regular season home loss for the Flyers was October 18, 2019, 27-26 to…Minster, nearly seven years to the day of this Friday’s game. So 32 straight regular season victories at Booster Stadium. Could No. 7 Minster pull off the feat again and knock off No. 1 Marion Local? I’m not so sure, but I’m not completely ruling it out either. However, it would be the upset heard around the state. Marion Local’s closest game this year has been a 17-7 win at St. Henry. The other seven wins have come by an average score of 41-14. Minster got off to a 6-0 start but has since dropped back-to-back games against Anna (13-12) and St. Henry (48-12). It’s not easy to think the Wildcats could lose three straight, but at the same time, I just don’t see them winning in Maria Stein Friday night. I’ll go with the Flyers. Keep this in mind – with all due respect to other teams in Division VII, Region 28, these two teams could, and probably will, meet again in the regional championship game.

The pick: Marion Local

Celina (8-0) at Ottawa-Glandorf (8-0)

I’d like to be blunt for just a moment here. When the season began, if someone told you these two teams would be 8-0 and state ranked entering Week No. 9, they’re lying. Sure, both teams were bound to improve from last season – Celina was 4-6 and Ottawa-Glandorf was 0-10 but realistically, no one expected this. The Bulldogs lost quarterback Parker Wynk to a serious injury in Week No. 1 but have kept rolling and the Titans have answered the bell each and every week and believe it or not, they haven’t lost a fumble yet this season. On a side note, it was wonderful to see video of Wynk walking on the field during last Friday’s Senior Night festivities at Celina. We wish him well as he continues his recovery. As far as the game, I’ve seen both of these teams and it’s a tough call. Very tough. A case can be made for either team and I do think it will be a close game, probably on the lower-scoring side. Time to make a pick. I’ve been leaning very slightly toward Celina all week and I think I’m going to stick with that hunch. Could I be wrong? Absolutely, but I believe the Bulldogs will move to 9-0. It should be an absolutely incredible atmosphere. Approximately 1,200 tickets were pre-sold as of last Friday. All eyes will be on Titan Stadium.

The pick: Celina

Columbus Grove (7-1) at Crestview (2-6)

Perhaps with the exception of Marion Local, no one has a tougher three games to close out the season than Crestview. The Knights hosted state-ranked Bluffton last Friday, will host state-ranked Columbus Grove on Friday and will travel to state-ranked Lima Central Catholic next Friday. All three are top 10 teams or better and the three teams have a combined record of 22-2, with the two losses coming amongst themselves. Columbus Grove remains in the hunt for a share of the NWC championship but to get it, the Bulldogs will have to win Friday night, win at Bluffton Friday night and get some help from Spencerville or Crestview. First things first though – it’s a tough task for the Knights and with all due respect, I can’t pick against the Bulldogs here. Brighter days are ahead for the Knights though.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Shawnee (3-5) at Van Wert (4-4)

It’s a matchup of two teams that are reeling a bit right now. Both teams have lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming over Defiance in that span. Shawnee has lost back-to-back games against Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial, while the Cougars have dropped three straight against Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf. Van Wert was certainly competitive in each of those games but the little things added up in each of the three losses. I believe Shawnee is a bit better than people might think. One of the losses is to No. 2 Lima Central Catholic, and the Indians were a handful in their other four losses. In other words, I think this game has the potential to be a close one. Along with that, it’s a big one for the Cougars in terms of Harbin computer points and a possible home playoff game. Time for a pick – it won’t be easy, but I’ll say the Cougars find a way to win this one.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace

Ayersville at Tinora: Tinora

Edgerton at Fairview: Fairview

Hicksville at Paulding: Paulding

MAC

Delphos St. John’s at Anna: Anna

New Bremen at Fort Recovery: New Bremen

Versailles at Parkway: Versailles

NWC

Bluffton at Fort Loramie: Bluffton

Delphos Jefferson at Allen East: Allen East

Lima Central Catholic at Spencerville: Lima Central Catholic

TCL

Waite at Lima Sr: Lima Sr.

WBL

Defiance at Bath: Bath

Kenton at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

Wapakoneta at Elida: Wapakoneta