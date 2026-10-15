Goal posts have new padding thanks to local bank

The goal post pads at Eggerss Stadium have a spiffy new look. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

While the 2026 high school football regular season winding down, it’s not too late to support the Eggerss Stadium renovation project. That’s just what First Federal of Van Wert is doing. First Fed has purchased the naming rights to the goal post pads in both endzones.

“First Federal is proud to be part of the amazing renovation project at Eggerss Stadium,” First Federal President/CEO Brian Renner said. The entire atmosphere is tremendous, and we are excited to be included in the Cougar’s Friday night lights experience.”

Now with two locations, First Federal has been serving the community since 1893.

“We are fortunate to have partners and supporters like First Federal be part of our transformation,” said John White, Eggerss Legacy Chair.

While red and gray are not the organization’s normal color scheme, they agreed to keep the integrity and consistency within the stadium. The next time you attend a game at Eggerss and there’s action near either end zone, First Federal will be front and center for the next score for years to come.

“There are still more legacy naming opportunities for businesses or individuals, and we would love to talk to anyone interested,” White said.

He can be reached at 419.203.1217 and more information on Legacy naming rights can be found here.

The Cougars will host Shawnee tonight, then will finish the regular season next Friday at Kenton. Van Wert is expected to qualify for the playoff and there is a chance the Cougars could host an opening round game on Friday, October 30.