Hearing set in domestic violence case

VW independent staff

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for a former Delphos St. John’s coach and administrator charged with domestic violence.

Online court records show the hearing for Todd Schulte is set for 10 a.m. November 17 in Van Wert Municipal Court. Records also indicate Schulte wants a jury trial, should it come to that.

Shulte, 52, was arrested at his home and jailed in mid-September. According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged victim made the complaint in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. The victim claimed the incident occurred approximately one and a half weeks prior. Pictures were provided showing injuries.

Two days later, Schulte entered a not guilty plea to a charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor and was released on his own recognizance.

A statement issued by Nathan Stant, Head of School at Delphos St. John’s, said Schulte “stepped away” from his responsibilities as dean of students, athletic director and head football coach.