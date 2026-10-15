Keirns joins Rotarians…

The Van Wert Rotary Club has welcomed Liz Keirns as its newest member. A Van Wert native, Keirns (shown with fellow Rotarian Shad Foster) brings a passion for giving back to the community that helped raise her. Keirns works at First Financial Bank and volunteers with Haven of Hope and Career Connections. Her commitment to serving others aligns with Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self.” Outside of work and volunteering, Keirns enjoys hiking, pickleball, disc golf, reading, and spending time with friends and family. The club meets Tuesdays from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Elks. Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or becoming a member is encouraged to contact club President John Hatcher. Photo submitted