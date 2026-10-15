Robert W. (Bob) Allison

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. – 2 Timothy 4:7

Robert W. (Bob) Allison, 88, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away Wednesday. October 14, 2026 after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Convoy, May 27,1938 to Harold David and Cecille Jeanette (Foley) Allison and was the oldest of five children. After graduating from Convoy Union High School and attending college, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy and later built a career as a supply chain specialist with Aeroquip in Van Wert. He also ran the family farm.

Bob Allison

He married the love of his life, Lela (Kay) Rainsberger, December 27,1964, and together they raised their family of three children. After retirement, Bob and Kay enjoyed traveling the country delivering RVs. They visited 48 of the 50 states in their travels. For the 17 last years, Bob and Kay resided with their daughter Tina in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Outside of work, Bob loved playing golf and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and his ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. He had a way of making people feel welcome, and his friendly nature made it easy for him to connect with others.

Bob was a man of deep faith and a devoted member of Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church in Convoy and later People’s Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Virginia. Over the years, he was a choir member and led various bible studies. He was also a member of the American Legion and VFW.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lela (Kay), their children Ronald (Brenda) Allison of Convoy, Randy (Tracy) Allison of Perrysburg, and Tina Allison of Chesapeake, Virginia; grandchildren, Brad (Katie) Allison, Kayla (Mike) Reed, Eden Allison, Br. Evagrius [Douglas] Allison, Rachel Allison, Cailee Allison, and Christopher Heckman; six great-grandchildren, as well as his siblings Paul Allison of Fremont, Indiana and Betty Jo Banta of Englewood, Florida and brother-in-law, Charles Baer of Convoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda Baer and Beverly Allison; sister-in-law, Beckie Allison, and brother-in-law, Malcolm Banta.

Services will be held at Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church in Convoy at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, with Pastor Wayne Karges officiating. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery of Convoy. Visitation will be held at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 23, and one hour ahead of services at the church on Saturday.

Preferred memorials: the VFW or Boy’s Town in Bob’s memory.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care.

Condolences may be shared at www.alspachgearhart.com.